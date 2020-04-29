He said it was a joke.
The president of the United States stood before the nation at one of the daily briefings on the deadliest pandemic in modern memory that he has done his best to turn into campaign appearances.
And he suggested that the coronavirus that now has killed almost as many Americans as the Vietnam War could be cured if people started ingesting disinfectants or began exposing themselves to sunlight.
Then, when the disbelief over the sheer dangerous stupidity of his remarks turned first to scorn and then outrage, Donald Trump, as usual, didn’t own up to his colossal mistake.
No, he did what he always does. He searched around for someone else to blame – in this case, everyone. He said he was being sarcastic and that it wasn’t his fault if no one else got the joke.
It’s hard to believe that most Americans don’t find the deaths of more than 50,000 of their fellow citizens in little more than a month to be a gut-buster, but that’s the president for you. He’s got a peculiar sense of humor and finds laughs in the strangest places.
By now, Trump’s inability to empathize with or even acknowledge the suffering of fellow human beings doesn’t come as a surprise. Nor is it a shock that he sees his great office as an opportunity for personal gain and self-aggrandizement rather than a duty and a responsibility.
What is still puzzling is the hold this president maintains over his devoted working-class supporters – the people who put him in office.
I understand the hunger working-class Americans have for a strong leader who will represent their interests. The past half-century has been rough, even brutal, for them. At present, the middle-class is disappearing. Even before the pandemic hit, a phenomenon not seen before was gaining momentum – poverty rates increasing at the same time jobs numbers were.
Some of laboring America’s trouble came from historic and economic forces – technological advances, globalization, etc. – that no one can control.
But some of it also came from the fact that, increasingly, no one with any muscle spoke to or for their interests.
Since the days of FDR, the Democratic Party had served that role, but a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions dating back to the 1970s equating money with speech forced the Democrats to cozy up to monied interests to stay competitive.
That left working Americans without a champion.
Enter Trump.
In retrospect, that his otherwise improbable candidacy would strike a chord seems obvious. Even his campaign slogan – Make America Great Again – spoke in the most basic terms to people who felt they’d done nothing but lose ground and lose status for decades.
But that was then.
This is now.
By now, it should be clear even to those who don’t pay close attention that, again and again, this president has sold out the interests of the hardworking Americans who put him in office to advance those of the trust fund crowd.
To which he belongs.
He backed a massive tax cut package that favored the extremely wealthy at the expense of middle-class and lower-class Americans. He provoked a trade war with China that pounded middle America. He’s delayed, dawdled and denied making any serious attempt to help with the things that most trouble working Americans – containing health care costs, improving educational opportunities, revitalizing American industry and improving infrastructure.
Even this latest episode is evidence of the scant regard he has for the people who made him president.
The Americans who are most likely to take his “joke” seriously about using Lysol or laundry detergent as a cure for COVID-19 are those who trust him.
Those who voted for him.
In the hours right after the president uttered his thigh-slapper, Maryland public health officials fielded more than a hundred calls asking if the disease could be killed with disinfectant. Other states reported similar numbers.
Now, Donald Trump says it was all a joke.
No doubt, he sees it that way because he knows the laugh is not on him.
It’s on us.
