Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.