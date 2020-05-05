A friend called.
He had some news. He’d tested positive for COVID-19. He was living in isolation, quarantined from his wife of more than 30 years, unable to visit with friends or family, cut off from human contact.
That’s hell for him, because my friend is one of the most sociable guys on the planet. I’ve rarely met anyone kinder or more considerate of others. There are few people who meet him who don’t immediately like him and just as few who, having spent even a little bit of time with him, aren’t eager to consider him a friend.
He’s an older guy, in his late 60s, and has had some health troubles of late. But he spent the bulk of his life doing the right things – working out, eating right, living well.
How he got the coronavirus is difficult to know. Even before he contracted the coronavirus, he and his wife – who has tested negative – didn’t get out much.
Now, of course, he gets out even less. He’s staying in a small apartment by himself, clearing the decks so he can fight a virus that’s already killed more than 60,000 Americans.
My friend’s call came on the same day I received a press release announcing there would be a “back-to-work” rally at the Statehouse on May 1. It was also the same day that armed demonstrators showed up at the Michigan state capitol to protest that state’s shelter-in-place and business shutdown policies.
The organizers of the Indiana “back-to-work” rally urged everyone willing to show up to make as much noise as possible during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s afternoon press conference. The goal was to demonstrate their displeasure with the catastrophic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic by disrupting the governor’s conversation with the citizens of this state about a deadly serious matter.
Their implied message is that Eric Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to stay in their homes and slowed Indiana business to a crawl just because he wanted to.
This raises a fundamental question about these protestors:
On what planet are they living?
The brutal fact is that thinking such as theirs has accounted for the United States’ spectacular success in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
We Americans account for less than 5% of the world’s population. Yet we’ve racked up more than 30% of the diagnosed COVID-19 cases – and more than 25% of the deaths caused by the disease.
This has occurred in large part because some brainless politicians, often encouraged by President Donald Trump, have chosen not to take this pandemic seriously. Republican governors in some southern and western states, in particular, have placed a higher value on commerce than human life. In the process, they managed to turn communities that otherwise might have made it through relatively unscathed into coronavirus hot spots and citizens who likely would have enjoyed blissful health into casualties.
This is an election year. Any elected official with half a brain knows that an election year is not the time to bring bad news to people.
The notion that any governor or mayor – Republican or Democrat, progressive, moderate or liberal – told businesses to close and people to stay home out of any other motivation than a desire to save lives is absurd.
This is particularly true of Republican governors, such as Holcomb, who already have to carry the weight of a president with public approval ratings that can’t climb much higher than 40% and who risk angering the most conservative elements of their support by doing the right thing.
In taking the steps they do, Holcomb and other conscientious GOP governors act not out of ambition, but out of duty.
And with courage.
My buddy spends his time, tucked away from family and friends, so he can protect them and fight to continue being husband, father, grandfather and friend.
The back-to-work crowd, on the other hand, will be out and about, spitting into the wind and endangering themselves and others.
Thank God idiocy isn’t nearly as contagious as the coronavirus is.
