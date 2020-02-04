Between them, Alan Dershowitz and Lamar Alexander demonstrated just how desperate Republicans are to find a way out of the impeachment morass into which President Donald Trump has led them.
Both Dershowitz and Alexander tried to recast moral expediency as principle.
Both failed.
Dershowitz first.
The Harvard law professor who now seems to spend more time on TV than he does studying or thinking advanced a strange argument. It was an attempt to protect President Trump from the charge that, in his dealings with Ukraine, he had acted in his own self-interest rather than, as his duty and oath of office demand, in the nation’s interest.
Dershowitz contended that, so long as the president believed his reelection was in the nation’s best interest, the president could do pretty much whatever he thought necessary to win office again without breaking the law. The president only broke the law if he personally profited from his maneuverings with foreign powers to gain domestic political advantages.
Critics charged that Dershowitz gave not just Donald Trump but all future presidents a blank check when it comes to pursuing and retaining power. That wasn’t precisely true. Dershowitz was arguing for the narrowest possible interpretation of corruption and the broadest possible interpretation of presidential discretion. He was saying, in effect, the president only can be impeached if he’s caught with his hand in the cash register.
In making his case, Dershowitz unintentionally strengthened the argument for forcing Trump and all other presidents to disclose their tax returns and other records of financial dealing – a question that now is working its way through the courts.
But that’s one of the big problems facing those who defend a president this feckless.
Even as they protect Trump on one flank, they create greater exposure for him on another.
Alexander was another matter.
He released a statement explaining why he would vote against hearing additional witnesses in the Senate trial, thus, for all practical purposes, bringing the impeachment proceedings to an end. To call Alexander’s statement tortured is to understate the duress logic was forced to endure in the process of the statement’s drafting.
Alexander began on defensible ground.
He said he saw no need for further witnesses because the House managers had made the facts clear. President Trump did try to extort Ukraine’s government into manufacturing dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That was not in dispute, Alexander said.
Alexander called President Trump’s conduct “inappropriate.” In fact, it was more than that. It was illegal.
But we’ll give Alexander the benefit of the doubt and assume what he intended to argue was that it was not an illegality large enough to merit removal from office. Reasonable people can disagree about that, but it is at least a plausible contention.
It was with his reasoning for voting against the second article of impeachment – obstruction of Congress – that Alexander got himself into serious and inescapable trouble. He called the article “frivolous.” He argued that Congress had no right to question the president.
That is nonsense.
It is a cliché to say that the three branches of the federal government are coequal. As is often the case with clichés, this one is misleading.
The president does not have the power or authority to impeach and remove members of the House and Senate. Nor do justices of the Supreme Court.
But the House has the power to impeach both presidents and Supreme Court justices. And the Senate has the power to remove both from office.
This is because Congress is supposed to provide oversight. It is the branch of government that is, at least in theory, closest to the people government is supposed to serve and from whom government draws its just authority.
To argue that Congress has no right to question a president – and that the president has the right to refuse inquiries into his conduct – is to turn constitutional principles upside down.
Both Alan Dershowitz and Lamar Alexander like to think of themselves as defenders of the U.S. Constitution.
If that’s so, they have a strange way of showing it.
