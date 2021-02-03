Maybe there is some hope that the days of insanity and self-destructiveness are coming to an end.
Just a little more than a week after President Joe Biden took the oath of office, a group of 10 Republican senators — Indiana’s Todd Young among them — responded with a counter proposal to the new president’s hints that he would push through a pandemic-relief measure without GOP support if need be.
There was a great deal separating the two packages.
Biden’s plan calls for $1.9 trillion in spending. The Republican alternative calls for $600 billion. Biden’s would offer cash payments of $1,400 to individuals making less than $75,000 per year. The GOP aims at lower targets—reportedly, a maximum of $1,000 to people making less than $50,000 annually.
Critics see ominous portents in the distance dividing the two plans — proof that Republicans are trying to either set a trap for Biden or hamstring the relief plan in some other way.
That’s silly.
In the first place, Republicans fear primary challenges from the Donald Trump wing of their party far more than they do general election threats from Democrats. This is particularly true for red-state Republicans such as Young, who faces reelection next year.
It’s hard to see how there’s a political benefit for them in even reaching out to Democrats in the highly charged partisan atmosphere of today.
Second, only an idiot opens a high-stakes negotiation with her or his best offer.
These Republicans — again, Young among them — aren’t idiots.
What the cynic sees as a vast, unbridgeable gap more seasoned and realistic souls see as a lot of room for horse-trading. Unless the members of this group of 10 are fools — and, again, they aren’t — they know they’re not going to get everything they ask for out of this process.
But they need something they can call a victory.
Something significant.
Biden should find a way to give it to them, for two reasons.
The first of those reasons is political. Biden has asked America to define whether his presidency is successful or not by the standard of whether he reduces the rancor roaming the land and achieves a greater sense of unity.
This Republican proposal is a response to that plea. It is an implicit acknowledgement that the GOP lost the election, and that Republicans must work with Democrats if they want to get anything done.
It’s also an attempt by these 10 senators to wrest control of their party from the crazies who have dominated it in recent years. If they can broker a deal on something this big, they can establish themselves as the senators who can get things done. That will help them marginalize the ideologues in their caucus who want to burn the house down just to see the flames.
If these pragmatic Republicans fail, then Biden faces at least two years of having to use Vice President Kamala Harris to break 50-50 ties to get things done. And that, of course, supposes that no Democratic senator ever misses a vote.
If the pragmatists succeed, Biden’s life over the next two years could be a lot easier.
The same goes for the country.
That’s the second and far greater reason for the president to find a way to work with these 10 Republican senators.
We Americans are a long way away from ending the war against COVID-19 and the devastation it has wreaked on our communities. Our chances of winning this fight with fewer casualties and at less cost are much, much greater if we find ways to work together.
There are partisan Democrats who want Biden to slap aside this GOP proposal and move the Democratic plan through the budget reconciliation process, which sidesteps any chance of a Republican filibuster.
The president should resist such calls.
He still will have that option if negotiations collapse, but he should recognize this for what it is.
A handful of Republicans — at some political risk — have taken a step toward him. He should not leave them hanging.
We Americans, Democrat and Republican alike, have spent a lot of years fighting with each other just to fight. We don’t have much to show for all the energy and effort we’ve thrown at these battles.
It’s time to give sanity another chance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.