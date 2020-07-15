Something about being told that laws and rules apply to him, too, unhinges Donald Trump.
That’s why he lashed out in every direction after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that, as president, he doesn’t have absolute immunity from prosecution or investigation and that a New York prosecutor can look at his tax records. The court also refused to knock down the demands by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to see the same records but said they must work through lower courts to narrow the scope of their inquiry.
The justices came down unanimously against the president’s claim that he had absolute immunity. They ruled, 7-2, that he couldn’t stonewall the investigations into his business dealings.
When the rulings came down, Trump went first to the place he always goes when he feels imperiled.
Twitter.
There, he lambasted everyone he thought wasn’t doing a good job protecting him. The list was long.
The Supreme Court itself – presumably including the two justices Trump nominated, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both of whom lined up against him.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Trump’s golfing buddy, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.
Fox News, which has been genuflecting fast enough lately to suit the president.
And on and on and on.
After the presidential temper tantrum had abated – at least for the moment – the president’s spokespeople, defenders and enablers tried to clean up after him. They attempted to cast the rulings as a victory for Trump, saying that because he didn’t have to produce his tax filings and financial reports by the close of business that day it was a huge win for the White House.
Uh, yeah, right.
The truth is that Trump’s instincts were more attuned to the peril he faces. Perhaps that is because he – and perhaps he alone – knows just what it is in his tax returns that he does not want the American people to see and know.
It likely is something bad.
Something damning.
There is no other logical explanation for the hysterical fight Trump has made to keep his business dealings so secret.
He said when he first contemplated running for president in 2012 that he of course would release his tax returns. He stayed with that line through 2015, then abruptly switched directions.
He said he couldn’t release his tax returns because he was undergoing an audit.
That excuse was nonsense.
Every president since Richard Nixon has released his tax returns – and Nixon was undergoing an audit at the time he did so. And, as Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion, every president since Thomas Jefferson has had to produce evidence when prodded to do so.
What’s more, suppose the audit revealed that then presidential candidate Trump cheated on his taxes. Wouldn’t that have been information the American people were entitled to have before they cast their ballots?
Trump’s band of defenders may have taken some solace from the fact that the Supreme Court may have delayed release of whatever the president is desperate to hide until after November’s election day.
But it’s a pyrrhic victory.
Donald Trump knows that. That’s why he went back to his tried-and-true formula and complained that forcing him to abide by the same rules that every other commander-in-chief – every other American – must honor somehow amounts to presidential persecution.
Such a defense may work to whip the members of his dwindling base into another frenzy, but it’s worrying other Republicans.
As it should.
The more the president lashes out, the more he chases away support in the nation’s suburbs – where elections are likely to be fought and won over the next decade.
Those suburbs once were reliably Republican, but they’re now leaning toward Democrats.
This is not because Democrats have done a great job alluring the Americans who live in suburbia. They haven’t.
But they haven’t needed to because Donald Trump has done an incredible job of alienating those voters.
Those suburban voters don’t much care for Democrats’ plans for taxes and health care, but they like the idea of a president who says he’s above the law even less.
This president bought himself another delay in coming clean.
But pushing back his day of reckoning may bear a heavy price.
And not just for him.
For his party, too.
