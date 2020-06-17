There are many things that a child needs to learn that are not found between the covers of a book. These things are just as necessary for success in life as words and numbers. A child needs these tools to navigate through the hallways of a school and the highways of life. For the next eight weeks, we will explore, discuss and suggest ways that you can use the summer hiatus from books and paper to introduce your child to the tools of success.
No. 1: Communication
Communication has been in the forefront of everyone’s minds these past weeks. The cry to be heard and understood has echoed through our lives. It is so important we begin with building lines of communication between ourselves and our children.
How often have you said, “I’ve talked until I am blue in the face and they still keep doing it!” Using our voice boxes and moving our lips isn’t necessarily communication. If the words and understanding are flowing in only one direction, then communication is not happening.
How do you establish a good line of communication? Practice.
Begin discussing neutral topics of conversation. Safe topics are defined as topics that do not lead to controversy or conflict.
Maintain eye contact with your child. Let them know you are listening to what they say. Put away that cellphone and turn off that TV.
React to what they are saying. Use facial expressions and short verbal responses to what they say. Do not make snap judgments. Do not criticize their opinion.
If you are unclear as to what they are saying, try to restate what they have said and ask if you understand correctly.
Restrain from taking over the conversation. Give equal time to all parties. The use of a timer for speakers helps.
Don’t worry about getting off the topic of conversation. Let the discussion be fluid. You might be surprised where it leads you.
Don’t ask yes/no questions. Ask open-ended ones that allow the other person to let you know what they are thinking. Use words like “why,” “in your opinion,” “what caused that,” or “what were they thinking.”
When you are building lines of communication, do not use this time to demand or punish. Discussions of that nature are best done when the lines have been established and working.
Do have rules for the discussion times. Certain topics can be considered inappropriate and off base for discussion. Establish these rules before you begin.
Everyone needs to respect the other’s opinion, but does reserve the right to disagree with each other. Disagree, but no put-downs allowed.
Keep trying. It takes time to establish trust. Children need to trust that what they say is heard, respected and valued.
Let your child choose the next time for a discussion. Ask if he wants to pick a topic to discuss ahead of time.
The most important part of communication is not what is said, not even how it is said, but what is heard. Listening can be far more effective than words directed in one direction.
