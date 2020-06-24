It is natural for children to be self-centered, the center of their world. It is our responsibility to widen their world to include others.
The past few months have been filled with situations that have confused, frightened and bewildered children. They are not emotionally ready to understand the many changes and circumstances that have bombarded them from all directions. To be truthful, many adults have experienced the same reaction. As parents, we need to filter and try to help our children understand how emotions and our reactions to others determine how we interpret our place in the world.
Empathy is defined as the ability to share in another’s emotions or feelings. A child needs to recognize that another’s feelings are relevant and important. This does not mean that the child has to agree with or participate in the other person’s feelings but recognize that those feelings exist and are important to the person who is experiencing them.
The skill to empathize is important because, in making decisions, a person needs to understand the consequences of that decision for themselves and others. Empathy guides a person’s reaction to events around him. If a person reacts thinking only of himself, that reaction may be met with hostility or rejection. Young children do this often: I see the toy. I want the toy. I grab the toy without thinking how my sibling is going to react. Instant fight!
How do you move from self-centered to empathetic? With a lot of discussion and modeling.
A child must first understand the different emotions that he may encounter. The younger the child the more simple the emotion. Start with happy or sad. Next, talk about more complex feelings, such as excited, scared, hopeful or any emotion you see in your child. As the child learns the many emotional states, he needs to be aware of the appropriate responses to those emotions for himself and toward others that may be experiencing them.
After your child has understanding of the emotions he is feeling, begin to point out those emotions in others. Do not hesitate to discuss the feelings you are experiencing and why. This gives validity to your child’s emotions because he learns everyone has feelings. Ask your child to watch and describe what another person is feeling. Talk about how that person is reacting to that feeling. Discuss the clues that your child used to reach his answer. Ask your child how he would have handled it.
Role play situations using different emotions. Put yourself in your child’s role. Often children cannot evaluate their own behavior but can spot it in someone else’s behavior and determine appropriate reactions.
Always guide your child to stop and think how his actions are affecting others. Always discuss what others are feeling and how would your child feel if it were him. When your child is able to do that, then empathy is reached. We all should learn this lesson, model it and live it. What a valuable gift to give your child.
