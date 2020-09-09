It always amazed me when I declared a “Drop and Read” time in my classroom how the kids would scatter and find that one perfect spot to read.
Some ran to the round table to grab a spot by the month’s favorite book basket. Others headed for the coat lockers to curl up under or on the piles of coats of fellow classmates. Some found the most secluded spot in the classroom to read. All seemed to know what conditions were required to relax and jump into their favorite book.
As time passed, I soon realized one thing — no one rushed back to his desk to sit in his chair with his feet on the ground and hands folded.
That special place always allowed a child to spread out, curl up and relax his body to get comfortable. The lighting wasn’t a priority. The noise level wasn’t either. It seemed that their bodies were trying to allow their mind to open a direct path from the book to the brain. Some assumed the belly flop position, while others lay with a flat back and the book held with both hands above the face. The beanbag chairs were a favorite, and a stuffed animal used as a pillow was almost mandatory.
It quickly dawned on me that reading is a very personal event. This should be kept in mind when creating a reading nook at home. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind.
If you have a child that is easily distracted, a more isolated and quiet place may be needed. Use white noise to drown out distractions. This can be accomplished with a nature sound app or simply a fan running. Some choose soft music playing in the background.
Comfy is the word to keep in mind when setting up the reading nest. Pillows, blankets, stuffed animals or old cushions work nicely.
Let your child choose the place. Tell him you will declare that spot his and his alone. Ask weekly if he wants a new space, again, totally his decision. A note here: The spot can be outside if the weather and safety permits. That is your choice.
Don’t be surprised if the chosen place is a very small space. I had one student who found the opening in my classroom desk reserved for my feet as the perfect spot to read. I had to double check to see if he was there before I sat down.
Monitor the reading space. If your child falls asleep, is distracted or is not reading, then a new spot needs to be chosen. The purpose of this space is to give your child some free time to read. If the spot is used correctly, increase the time that your child is allowed to use the reading nook.
Promoting good reading habits is a must. Providing a special place for your child that is totally his and creates an atmosphere that is safe and secure will help you foster that habit. We all deserve that special place.
