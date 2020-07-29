Every day we are faced with choices. Choices that have little consequence, and choices that are life-changing. In this season of turmoil and misinformation, choosing seems to be more difficult and requires more soul searching.
Children make decisions in a straight line. They are faced with a choice, decide what they want at that very instant, and then decide on their choice, unless you are blessed with a child who never decides because they are fraught with indecision.
However, choice is not a straight line but instead a combination of lines that are interconnected with possibilities. More possibilities cause more possible outcomes.
An adult often gets tangled up in all the tangents and never makes a decision. Yes, decision is the final goal and we all need to learn to weigh the consequences before a final decision. Unfortunately, there is no one asking “Is that your final answer?” to make us steadfast with our decision.
This school year begins with a huge decision, and I am not going to list the pros and cons to the choices given but speak to the ramifications of indecision.
No matter what your choice is when it comes to the format your child’s education will be, support that decision with action and words. You need to present a solid front to what lies ahead. Do not waiver. That moment of indecision can send signals to your child that he is unsafe. This in turn causes anxiety to rise and grow.
The final decision is yours, but your child’s feelings should play into your decision. Children are not dumb. They know what is going on, so ask for their input. Make them feel they are part of the process. What is satisfactory for one child may not be for their sibling.
There are so many things to consider, so how can you decide? The simple process of listing the pros (things that are good about the choice) and cons (things that are bad) can be very helpful. Do this for all the possible choices you are faced with. All situations will have pros as well of cons. Take time to think past the very first reaction.
After you have listed the pros and cons of each choice, take each possibility and look at the pros. Assign a number to each of the pros from one (least positive) to 10 (a great consequence). Add up the numbers. Next look at the cons. Assign a number to each con from 1 (bad but you can live with it) to 10 (a really bad consequence). Add those numbers up. Now subtract the cons number from the pros number. That is your overall score. Do this for each possible choice. The choice with the highest overall score is the most likely to fit your needs.
When the decision is made, support it, embrace it and ensure your child begins the year knowing you have chosen a path that is safe and secure. It is your final answer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.