Is there something going on in your life that has you concerned, frightened, and maybe even fearful? You know you have to face it but you just do not want to.
This is hard to say, but the time comes in our lives when we have to face our fears, embrace the situation, set our course, and travel “full speed ahead!”
How do we remain focused when it appears as if everything is trying to distract us?
We must become so familiar with Jesus that when false promises or pseudo-saviors show up, we spot them for who they are. We must know Jesus, in the deepest most personal sense. Through a personal relationship with Jesus we are always able to recognize Him. Only as we grow to know Christ deeper will we be able to identify the fakes. The disciples mistake Jesus for a ghost when He shows up. Only when Peter believes he is sure that it is Jesus walking on the water does he dares to contemplate getting out of the boat.
“Listen” to this conversation between Simon Peter and Jesus in the midst of a storm in Peter’s life: “And Peter answered him (Jesus) and said, Lord, if it be thou, bid me come unto thee on the water. And he said, Come. And when Peter was come down out of the ship, he walked on the water, to go to Jesus.
“But when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink, he cried, saying, Lord, save me. And immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand, and caught him, and said unto him, O thou of little faith, wherefore didst thou doubt?” (Saint Matthew 14:28-31)
These lyrics from Helen Lemmel (1863-1961), extend an assurance to all that will embrace them in the midst of trying times: “Turn your eyes upon Jesus. Look full in His wonderful face. And the things of earth will grow strangely dim. In the light of His glory and grace.”
Radio and television broadcaster Pastor Dr. Tony Evans shares: “Friend, whatever you are facing, if you focus on the circumstances, the circumstances will overwhelm you. They will overpower you. They will swallow you up. Jesus invites you to come to Him in the midst of risky situations. He asks you to step out in faith. But He gives you success only when you keep your eyes focused on Him. You will become consumed by your circumstances if you choose to focus on them. Like Peter, you will sink.
“But if you choose to return your gaze to Jesus as Peter did, He can lift you back up so you are above the stormy sea once again. Remember, Jesus hadn’t moved when Peter started to sink. Peter’s focus moved. Only when Peter adjusted his focus back on Jesus did he receive the divine intervention he desperately needed.”
My friend, in the midst of what life might try and show you in Christ your vision is always perfect!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Mike Carson pastors Saint Paul A.M.E. Church in Indianapolis. He is the founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry For Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.
