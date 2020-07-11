One of President Donald J. Trump’s latest campaign ads features a call going to voicemail.
“You have reached the 911 police emergency line,” the voice says. “Due to defunding of the police department, we’re sorry but no one is here to take your call. If you’re calling to report a rape, please press 1. To report a murder, press 2. To report a home invasion, press 3. For all other crimes, leave your name and number and someone will get back to you. Our estimated wait time is currently five days. Goodbye.”
Of course, getting rid of police departments is not what reform advocates are suggesting, but our president never lets a few facts get in his way.
He’s the law and order president. Joe Biden is soft on crime.
“Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up,” the president tweeted. “67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!”
At a time when many Americans are advocating structural reform, our president stands up for the status quo.
“Our Nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children,” he said in a speech at Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day. “Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.”
The president warned of a “left-wing cultural revolution.”
“They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive,” he said. “But no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country and all of its values, history and culture to be taken from them.”
When someone tore down a statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, the president tweeted a link to a Breitbart story.
“This shows that these anarchists have no bounds!” he wrote.
It didn’t seem to occur to him that those tearing down the statue of a man who fought to end slavery might not be on the same side as those tearing down tributes to generals who fought to preserve that institution in the Civil War.
The president made clear where he stands on race in a message targeting the lone Black driver in NASCAR’s premier series.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” the president tweeted. “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”
He was wrong. The networks airing the races say the ratings are actually going up. And this was no hoax. There really was a noose found hanging in Wallace’s garage, even if it didn’t turn out to be the hate crime NASCAR had feared.
Fellow drivers have spoken publicly in support of Wallace. Our president opts instead to defend the Confederate battle flag, a symbol of the Ku Klux Klan.
The president lashed out when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower. He called it “a symbol of hate” and said it would amount to “denigrating this luxury Avenue.”
The president’s goal, it seems, is to stoke fear. Fear of the other. Fear of the future. Fear of upending the status quo.
Americans should reject his efforts. They’ll have a chance to do that in November.
