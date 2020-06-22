The report grew out of what happened on a scorching hot day on the shores of Lake Michigan in July of 1919.
There was no official marking, but everyone knew blacks stuck to their part of the beach, and whites stuck to theirs. On that day, though, 17-year-old Eugene Williams drifted beyond the invisible boundary.
Some said a group of young whites threw rocks at Williams. Others said the rocks were aimed at other blacks.
Maybe Williams was hit in the head by one of those rocks, or maybe he was just frightened by the violence and drifted too far from shore.
In any event, the young man drowned, and police at the scene refused to take action against the whites who had been throwing rocks.
The confrontation set off nearly two weeks of rioting. Thirty-eight people were killed, and more than 500 were injured.
In response to the violence, Frank Orren Lowden, the governor of Illinois, appointed a commission “to get the facts and interpret them and to find a way out.”
The commission spoke to nearly 200 witnesses and produced a 700-page report, “The Negro in Chicago: A Study of Race Relations and a Race Riot.”
Eve Ewing, a sociologist who teaches at the University of Chicago, wrote about the report in a book titled “1919.” She talked about her book and the report’s recommendations last week in an interview with Terry Gross on National Public Radio’s “Fresh Air.”
“It’s funny,” Ewing said. “They’re recommendations that would look really familiar to you in a report that somebody might put out now.”
The commission urged steps to ensure that blacks in Chicago had access to affordable and high-quality housing, that they had access to excellent schools and great teachers.
“We need to make sure that people have a fair shot at getting the same jobs as their white neighbors,” she said of the commission’s recommendations. “We need to make sure that black people can safely use parks and pools and public facilities.”
The report also included findings on criminal justice.
“The testimony of court officials before the Commission and its investigations indicate that Negroes are more commonly arrested, subjected to police identification and convicted than white offenders,” the report said, “that on similar evidence they are generally held and convicted on more serious charges, and that they are given longer sentences.”
The report is one of many detailed in an article for The New Yorker by Jill Lepore, a professor of history at Harvard University. The article quotes Kenneth B. Clark, a psychologist at the City College of New York, speaking to the Kerner Commission in 1965.
“I read that report … of the 1919 riot in Chicago, and it is as if I were reading the report of the investigating committee on the Harlem riot of ’35, the report of the investigating committee on the Harlem riot of ’43, the report of the McCone Commission on the Watts riot,” he said. “I must again in candor say to you members of this commission, it is kind of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ with the same moving picture shown over and over again, the same analysis, the same recommendations and the same inaction.”
Clark uttered those words more than five decades ago. This month, as Americans again protest racial injustice, Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio called for the appointment of yet another commission.
“It would not be a commission to restate the problem,” he said, “but to focus on solutions and send a strong moral message that America must live up to the ideal that God created all of us as equal.”
It seems like maybe we should already have gotten that message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.