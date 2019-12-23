We’ve heard a lot lately about the angry Democrats who hate the president so much they’re trying to drive him from office.
But what about the Republicans?
In 2016, the so-called “Never Trumpers” fought to block Donald J. Trump’s nomination and subsequent election as president. Now, some of those same people have formed the Lincoln Project. Their mission: “Defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”
The project’s advisory council includes George Conway, a vocal Trump critic and husband of presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway; Steve Schmidt, a former adviser to the late John McCain; John Weaver, an adviser to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich; and Rick Wilson, author of the book “Everything Trump Touches Dies.” Those four unveiled their new political action committee in an op-ed for the New York Times.
“Patriotism and the survival of our nation in the face of the crimes, corruption and corrosive nature of Donald Trump are a higher calling than mere politics,” they wrote. “As Americans, we must stem the damage he and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character.”
At its launch, the so-called super PAC reported fundraising commitments of more than $1 million. It reported adding more than $400,000 in the first 24 hours. That money came from more than 5,000 individual donors with an average contribution of $77 each.
George Conway told The Associated Press the Lincoln Project would be paying particular attention to the approaching impeachment trial.
“If he’s not removed by the Senate, he needs to be removed at the ballot box,” he said. “The people in Congress who are enabling him, either actively or passively, they, too, are violating their oaths of office. ... And they need to be removed, too.”
George Conway’s wife, of course, had a different take. She described her husband’s cohorts as a collection of failed campaign managers.
“They never got a president elected into the White House,” she said. “I’m sure that hurts, very much. But they never really accommodated the growing Republican Party and understood how to beat Democrats and we did.”
Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the president’s reelection campaign, called the effort a “pathetic little club of irrelevant and faux ‘Republicans’ who are upset that they’ve lost all of their power and influence inside the Republican Party.”
I should point out that the number of Republicans opposing the president isn’t large. According to Gallup, roughly 9 in 10 Republican voters say they are solidly behind the president, and he has the public backing of nearly every Republican member of Congress.
In their op-ed, the Lincoln Project’s organizers stressed they had not abandoned their conservative beliefs.
“Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort,” they wrote.
They’ll target other disaffected Republicans and Republican-leaning independents with a simple message: “Mr. Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatism and longstanding Republican principles and replaced it with Trumpism, an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.”
The op-ed recalls Abraham Lincoln’s speech on the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg.
“He understood the necessity of not just saving the Union, but also of knitting the nation back together spiritually as well as politically,” the campaign organizers wrote.
Lincoln knew the healing could begin only after the threat had been defeated.
“So, too,” they wrote, “will our country have to knit itself back together after the scourge of Trumpism has been overcome.”
The first step, they said, is to drive the president and his supporters from office.
There is no doubt that a lot of Democrats will be cheering them on.
