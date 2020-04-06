One reader accused me of sophism, of making up a false argument in an effort to deceive people.
“We all get the same news, but somehow you deduce facts that could be true but are not,” he wrote.
He was talking about last week’s column, in which I discussed how President Donald J. Trump was failing in his role as a self-described “wartime president.”
My critic described himself as part of a “silent majority” that was tired of the liberal left “always in our faces.”
“We are beginning a concerted effort to strongly renounce every word, article or thought you Democrats submit or embrace, …” he wrote. “I don’t think God agrees with you and your Democratic activists.”
Another reader called me a complainer.
“Very disappointed to see your negative piece in the paper this morning,” he wrote. “In a time of great need for educating your readers etc. on cleanliness, hygiene, social distancing, positive vibes, you go negative and ugly ... and for what purpose? Do you really think you’re going to change anybody’s mind when you write what I would consider a ‘rant’?”
I should point out that some readers actually liked the column.
“You hit the nail on the head,” one wrote. “I appreciated you writing what so many of us are thinking.”
And then there was this from a guy who described himself as a former Republican.
“I just read your editorial on Trump’s failure as a wartime president,” he wrote. “I agree with you 100%, and I think many Republicans agree, too.”
He compared the president to a kid trying to do a report on a book he hadn’t read.
“His incompetence seems so obvious to me,” the man wrote, “but I still know friends and family members who think he is the best president ever, even now. I don’t get it. He has taken our country in the wrong direction, big time. I shudder thinking what life will be if he gets 4 more years.”
The reader expressed frustration that so few Republicans were willing to call the president out on his “idiotic decisions, statements and actions.”
“He is a disgrace and an embarrassment,” the man wrote.
I’m fine with a little criticism. I toss my opinions out there and leave it to the readers to decide whether what I have to say is worthwhile.
“I think you and I simply disagree,” I told one of my critics. “There’s no evil in that. I think we both probably have good intentions. We’ve just landed on opposite sides of a debate.”
We live in a country that celebrates above all others the right to express ourselves. The freedom to speak our minds and stand in protest comes at the very top of the Bill of Rights. It’s at the heart of what makes this country great.
The fight against COVID-19 is a crisis like none we have ever faced. We will emerge from it a changed country. Some aspects of our lives will never be quite the same.
As we join now to face this common enemy, we should all do more to look past our differences. If I could change one thing about our country today, it would be the toxic nature of our public discourse.
That doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything. We will never do that. But we can stop looking at our political opponents as villains.
Conservatives will continue to be conservatives, and liberals will remain liberals, but we can find ways to compromise.
We can find common ground.
