For many of his defenders, the efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump are almost funny.
They see critics so blinded by their hatred they will seize on anything they might be able to use in their campaign to drive the president from office.
They see Republicans as the good guys, defending the president against a horde of Democrats afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. They might even agree with him when he says no president has ever been so poorly treated.
Washington is a circus, and the Democrats are playing the clowns. The Democrats are Wile E. Coyote. The president is the Road Runner.
This is yet another illustration of our political divide, of people on opposite sides living in different realities.
The president’s defenders are in no way shocked by revelations he called on a foreign government to help him in digging up dirt on a political opponent. They believe the president when he says that sort of thing happens all the time.
Joe Biden did it. He actually managed to oust the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating his son. Surely what the president did wasn’t as bad as that, they say.
Of course, the president’s defenders don’t mention that Biden was working on behalf of an international coalition seeking to clean up corruption in Ukraine. That coalition was pushing to remove this prosecutor because he was standing in the way of that effort.
And the president’s supporters don’t acknowledge this prosecutor’s removal didn’t actually stop the Biden investigation. The ousted prosecutor’s successor moved forward and ultimately cleared the younger Biden of any wrongdoing.
The president’s detractors say the president not only tried to enlist the help of a foreign government in his reelection campaign, he also sought to cover it up by hiding records of the call and then trying to block a whistleblower’s complaint from making its way to Congress.
The president’s supporters, of course, see it differently. They think it was the former vice president who was engaged in a cover-up. The president, they say, was simply trying to bring that scandal to light.
Many of these folks have a cynical view of Washington, and they expect the worst of their elected leaders.
They see politicians leaving Washington with far more wealth than they had when they arrived, and they think much of the Washington establishment is corrupt. All politicians are looking to get rich.
Except Donald Trump. This guy arrived in Washington a rich man. Heck, he doesn’t even take a paycheck. He gives the money back to the government.
These folks don’t worry much about the president’s tax returns. They don’t trouble themselves with whether the president might be enriching himself through his time in the White House.
They believe Donald Trump ran for president to fix what’s wrong with Washington. He’s there to end the corruption, to drain that proverbial swamp.
This is the one guy who might be able to pull it off, they say. He can’t be bought. He’s there to stand up for the average American, the person official Washington seems to have forgotten.
Sure, he might stumble here and there. He’s not a politician. He doesn’t know or really care how the political games are supposed to be played.
He’s there to shake things up, and he’s bound to make a few people mad in the process.
These folks see the current controversy as much ado about nothing.
They insist the president is the good guy here. He’s fighting the swamp creatures. His critics are trying to keep those creatures in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.