Donald Trump calls himself a wartime president, and that might be an appropriate description.
Unfortunately, he’s not very good at it.
“The problem isn’t that America couldn’t plan for a pandemic,” tweeted Charlie Sykes, a former conservative talk radio host and long-time critic of the president. “It’s that we couldn’t plan for a president so incompetent that he failed to follow the most basic protocols for fighting a pandemic.”
During the George W. Bush administration, the federal government developed guidelines for communicating during such a crisis. Among the core principles were to “be first,” “be right,” “be credible,” “show respect” and “promote action.”
Our president in the current crisis has broken nearly every rule.
In February, as the number of Americans infected with the virus grew to 60, the president insisted the number was actually going down.
“When you have 15 people and the 15 within a couple days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done,” he said.
Later, as it became obvious the numbers really were going up, the president tried a different tack.
“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu,” he tweeted. “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on... Think about that!”
Anyone trying to keep up with the president’s statements on this crisis could easily suffer whiplash. At one point, he insisted he had always viewed the outbreak as “very serious.”
“I’ve felt it was a pandemic before it was called a pandemic,” he told reporters. “All you had to do was look at other countries.”
Not long afterward, he insisted Americans were eager for things to get back to normal.
“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” he tweeted.
He stuck to that message, even as the experts warned that lifting restrictions too quickly could result in an unnecessary loss of life.
“Our people want to return to work,” he tweeted. “They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together.”
And as things grow difficult, there’s always a villain to blame.
“The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success,” he tweeted. “The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”
The president’s opponents, of course, have already begun to assemble commercials seeking to hang him with his own words.
The problem, though, goes beyond politics.
John Cohen, who was undersecretary for intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security under George W. Bush, summed it up in an interview with ABC News.
“The danger in providing inaccurate or politically motivated information in a pandemic,” he said, “is that people will either panic because they don’t have confidence that the government is protecting them, or people will disregard the crisis altogether and fail to take the safeguards to protect themselves, their family and their communities.”
Tom Bossert, once the president’s homeland security adviser, told ABC News the key for public officials in such a crisis is to “tell people everything you know and everything you do not know.”
“Acknowledge uncertainty,” he said. “Don’t over-promise or over-reassure. Admit when you could have done better, and most importantly for leaders, explain to people what the future will hold.”
Donald Trump just isn’t capable of that sort of communication. He’s a snake oil salesman. Sincerity, for him, is a foreign concept.
