It was a turbulent week for the Indiana Republican Party, and state Democrats are keeping a watchful eye.
The long awaited decision by the Indiana Supreme Court on what, if any, discipline Attorney General Curtis Hill would receive for allegations of sexual harassment was finally handed down.
Hill’s license to practice law in Indiana was suspended for 30 days, but with the saving grace that it will be automatically reinstated just before the Indiana Republican Party conducts its state convention over the internet.
It has been an interesting four years for Hill. Since first getting elected in 2016, he’s been the subject of considerable speculation that he would eventually make a run for the Governor’s office.
That speculation had some in GOP circles concerned that Hill, with the ability to attract votes in the Democratic Party African American strongholds around the state, would actually challenge incumbent Eric Holcomb for the nomination.
So when Hill’s legal problems arose, Holcomb and other party leaders immediately called for his resignation from office and then started speculating that if Hill’s law license was suspended for longer than 30 days, the governor could replace him.
So with the GOP convention rapidly approaching, Hill is already facing two challengers for the attorney general nomination and a third is waiting in the wings.
Nate Harter, elected as prosecuting attorney in Decatur County in 2014 and 2018, is seeking the nomination.
Harter is virtually unknown around the state and there isn’t a huge base of voters to build on in his home county.
What’s interesting about Harter’s candidacy is that the day he announced, former Indiana Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Krupp dropped out of the race.
Krupp resigned his state post in January to challenge Hill, raised over $50,000 then dropped out and endorsed Harter.
The second announced challenger to Hill is Zionsville attorney John Westercamp. He’s also an unknown to most Indiana voters, but he has raised $56,000 for his campaign.
Waiting in the wings is former Indiana secretary of state and Congressman Todd Rokita.
Rokita gave up his seat in the Indiana House in 2018 to run for the U.S. Senate, losing to Mike Braun in the primary.
So what does all this potentially mean for Republicans?
If Hill was facing one challenger, the chances of state party officials getting their wish of knocking him off the ballot would be fairly strong.
With each new opponent, Hill’s chances to retain the nomination increase.
But at the state convention, it only takes a vote of 50% plus one to win the nomination.
Democrats are chomping at the bit since they haven’t won the office since 2000.
Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel is fighting for the nomination with state lawmaker Karen Tallian.
