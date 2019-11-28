For the better part of the past two years, the Indiana Democratic Party has maintained the 5th Congressional District seat would be in play in the 2020 election.
That contention was made even before incumbent Republican Susan Brooks announced earlier this year that she would not seek a fifth term in office.
Since Brooks’ announcement, a number of potential candidates have expressed an interest in seeking the nomination of their respective political party.
State and local Democrats are even more convinced that the once heavily Republican 5th District is becoming “purple” and may not be the GOP stronghold it once was considered.
That belief was reinforced in the recent municipal elections when, for the first time in history, Democrats elected a mayor in Zionsville and captured seats on the Carmel and Fishers city councils.
Although winning four contested races in Hamilton County is an impressive first step, it’s uncertain that it marks a groundswell of support for Democrats in the 5th District.
Aside from the cities of Anderson and Marion, the 5th District is predominantly Republican in nature. The two largest Democratic strongholds were placed in a district to neutralize their impact on congressional elections.
What appears to be shaping up in the 2020 primary election could be a battle for the hearts and minds of the Republican Party in the district.
The conservative wing of the Republican Party and the splinter Tea Party group has long viewed Brooks as too moderate for the district.
Although she ran unopposed for the GOP nomination in 2018, she faced opposition from staunch conservatives in 2016 and 2014 and narrowly won the nomination in 2012 against conservative David McIntosh.
There are already six candidates who have announced their intention to seek the Republican Party nomination; there is also the potential for Steve Braun to re-enter the race.
The list is topped by Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell and includes Kent Abernathy, Micah Bechwith, Chuck Dietzen, Beth Henderson and Danny Niederbarger.
None of the six are exactly household names, but the same can be said of potential Democratic candidates.
But on Dec. 7 the Indiana Conservative Alliance and the Coalition of Central Indiana Tea Parties is having what is being called a “Freedom Forum.”
The only Republican not attending is Mitchell, who may or may not have a previous engagement.
Mitchell could be trying to avoid the disaster that befell the party the last time GOP conservatives claimed its nomination for a seat in Congress.
That was in 2012 when Richard Mourdock, with the blessing of Tea Party groups around Indiana, defeated incumbent Richard Lugar in the primary election, but lost to Democrat Joe Donnelly.
On the Democratic side of the ballot, it appears that Christina Hale will emerge as the candidate.
If the Democrats are correct in assuming the 5th District is not as conservative as in past years, a Tea Party-backed Republican could put the seat in play.
