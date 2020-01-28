Legislation has been introduced in the Indiana Senate that could take the Hoosier State back to the days of smoke-filled rooms where small groups of insiders decide who will appear on a ballot.
Watch any old political movie and there is almost always a scene where four or five men labeled “party bosses” are smoking cigars and drinking whiskey and deciding which “stooge” will win an election.
Sen. Jim Buck of Howard County has introduced legislation to have the candidates for the U.S. Senate determined at the state party conventions instead of in the May primary election.
We already decide who will appear on the November ballot by convention for state treasurer, auditor, and attorney general.
There are delegates elected to participate in the state conventions, but in reality it is the central committee of both the Republican and Democratic parties who determine how the voting will proceed.
Is there any doubt that the leadership of the Indiana Republican Party is going to work behind the scenes to prevent Attorney General Curtis Hill from securing the nomination?
Gov. Eric Holcomb and other top-level Republicans called for Hill to resign when allegations of misconduct first surfaced.
So if Buck’s proposed legislation, which shouldn’t get a committee hearing, is adopted, let’s take it a step further and eliminate the primary election for all offices.
Let’s allow the respective party’s central committee in Indiana, every county and city decide who will be supported for state and federal offices, county sheriff and mayors.
Why let the voters who are not precinct committeemen have the final decision in the general election candidates?
Allowing nominations to be secured at a convention makes it difficult for someone who has been anointed for a position to not emerge as the party’s candidate.
Just think about how much money taxpayers across Indiana would save if they weren’t paying the bill for the primary election, which is in reality a purely political party function.
Maybe what Buck’s legislation should be attempting to accomplish is to make Indiana an open primary state where voters don’t have to declare a political party when voting, but cast a ballot for whom they believe is most qualified for an elected office.
Of course that creates other problems such as one party encouraging people to vote for the candidate of the opposite party that would be the easiest to defeat in November.
Maybe Sen. Buck should have considered endorsing legislation to create a redistricting commission to draw congressional and legislative districts instead of the lawmakers configuring the maps. Or he could have introduced legislation to allow local county and municipal units of government to create redistricting commissions.
There are a lot of election issues that are deserving of debate and discussion in the state Legislature. Nominating U.S. Senate candidates at the convention is not one of them.
