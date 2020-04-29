With 20 candidates seeking to become the next representative for the 5th Congressional District, a lot will depend on the direction of voters in the past decade.
Is the district still staunchly conservative, or is it becoming more moderate? That could be the key to the 2020 election.
In 2012, Susan Brooks emerged from a crowded field in the Republican Party primary following the decision by Dan Burton to retire.
Brooks was one of the more moderate Republicans in that primary field after the ultra-conservative Burton had represented the district for two decades.
Brooks faced challengers in the 2014 and 2016 primary elections from candidates who were markedly more conservative.
The question for the GOP leadership in the district has to revolve around how conservative the voters tend to be currently.
Democrats point to a strong showing by Joe Donnelly in the district in 2018 as an indicator that voters were becoming more moderate.
The race to replace Brooks seems to be focusing on two things: Which candidate can better align themselves with President Donald Trump; and which can prove to be the most conservative?
Most political observers in the district believe there are three top tier candidates vying for the GOP nomination.
Beth Henderson, current state Sen. Victoria Spartz and State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell are expected to be the three challengers for the nomination.
With the impact of the coronavirus on the primary campaign, the candidates are relying on social media to get their message out to potential voters. It is also having an impact on fundraising.
Henderson, Spartz, Chuck Dietzen and Carl Brizzi appear to have the financial resources to self-fund much, if not all, of their campaigns.
The remaining candidates – with the exception of Mitchell – will have a hard time breaking away from the pack.
On the Democratic Party side, Dee Thornton, who ran a surprisingly strong race against Brooks in 2018, getting 43% of the vote, is battling with Christina Hale.
Hale has the backing of the national party, has raised the most money to date and was the lieutenant governor candidate in 2016 with John Gregg.
At this point, Jennifer Christie, Andy Jacobs and Ralph Spelbring, who doesn’t even reside in the district, have done little or no campaigning.
With Indiana encouraging people to cast absentee ballots, the turnout in the primary will be significantly low. Many believe the only people who will be casting ballots on June 2 are the old guard members of both political parties.
With no contested presidential or gubernatorial nominations on the ballot, the top race is the 5th Congressional District contest.
So the ultimate winner in both primary contests could depend on which candidates are backed by the party organization.
Low turnout will have an impact and name recognition will be crucial.
With a month remaining, it will be interesting to see how the candidates will attempt to distance themselves from their respective packs.
