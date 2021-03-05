The Carolina wren is a common bird of Indiana woodlands and wooded neighborhoods. This non-migratory species is one of the few birds that may sing their loud song throughout the year. The range of the Carolina wren extends from southern New England west to southern Iowa and south to Florida and Texas.
Their distinctive plumage consists of reddish-brown upper parts with barring on the wings and tail. There is a white line above the eye which distinguishes it from the house wren, another common species of woodlands and neighborhoods. The underparts are buff-colored, while the throat is white. Their bill is relatively long compared to similar-sized birds and curves downward. Carolina wrens are around 5.5 inches in length with a 7.5-inch wingspan.
Carolina wrens often forage in pairs that remain bonded throughout the year. They prefer to forage low in shrubbery, saplings, on the ground and around structures. They feed primarily on insects, including caterpillars, beetles, crickets and many others. They also frequently feed on spiders and their egg sacs. In the winter, this diet may be supplemented with berries and small seeds. They frequent bird feeders for suet in the winter as well.
Their loud song consists of two or three-syllable repeated phrases that may sound like tweedle-tweedle-tweedle or tea-kettle, tea-kettle, tea-kettle. They have a wide variety of other calls that sound the whines, chatter or sharp dit-dit notes.
Carolina wrens will nest in any sort of cavity, including natural hollows, woodpecker holes, recesses in upturned roots or in a dense brush piles, usually less than 10 feet above the ground. They frequently use birdhouses or other manmade structures such as mailboxes, shelves, cavities in buildings or inside barns or outbuildings. The nest is a mass of twigs, and stems lined with finer material such as grass, moss, or animal hair. Nests in exposed sites are often domed.
They usually raise two broods per year or three broods in the southern part of their range. They typically lay five to six eggs that are white with brown blotches. The female incubates the eggs but both parents feed the young, which fledge 12 to 14 days after hatching.
Carolina wrens are one of our less hardy resident birds and can suffer mortality during severe winter weather, particularly during periods of bitter cold. They were far less common in Indiana in the 1970s when winters were characterized by long periods of subfreezing weather. Recent milder winters have allowed them to become one of our common resident birds. Their affinity for structures, loud song and friendly habits have made them a well-known bird of wooded residential areas.
A variety of plans for nest boxes and nest shelves appropriate for Carolina wrens are available online. The entrance hole should be a minimum of 1 1/8 inches in diameter.
