Warblers are typically thought of as birds preferring mature woodlands. However, there are five species that breed in central Indiana that prefer brushy habitats. Two of these species, the yellow warbler and the common yellowthroat, are relatively common throughout Indiana. The blue-winged warbler, the prairie warbler and the yellow-breasted chat are uncommon in central Indiana, becoming more common in other parts of the state.
The common yellowthroat is perhaps the most frequently observed warbler in Indiana. Its bright yellow throat, black mask and olive-green back and wings make the male one of the easiest to identify. The female lacks the black mask. The fast song sounds like “witchity-witchity-witchity.” Yellowthroats are frequent in both upland brushy fields and shrubby wetlands.
The brightly colored yellow warbler is also frequent in wet thickets, particularly those composed of thick stands of willows or shrub dogwoods. The male yellow warbler is bright yellow underneath with orange streaking. The back is olive green. The female lacks the orange streaks but is otherwise similar. Yellow warblers are most common in wetlands in northern and central Indiana, becoming less common in the southwestern portion of the state. The loud whistled song sounds like “sweet-sweet-sweet sweeter-than-sweet.”
Less common than the previous two species in central Indiana is the yellow-breasted chat. The chat is a true anomaly among warblers for its large size and distinctive song. While the previous species average 5 inches in length, the chat is about 7.5 inches long. As indicated by the name, the breast is bright yellow with a white belly. The back is dull olive green. The distinctive facial pattern consists of a black line connecting the eye and the bill surrounded by white. The song of the yellow-breasted chat is an odd series of repeated harsh phrases. This series of whistles, squawks, rattles, chuckles and mimics of other birds is loud and unmusical, like a mockingbird in dire need of voice lessons. Chats prefer thick brushy habitats dominated by shrubs, briars and sapling trees.
The prairie warbler is a common bird in southern Indiana, where it is a characteristic species of brushy old fields with scattered red cedars. It is a rare breeder north of Interstate 70 in Indiana. The prairie warbler is yellow underneath with prominent black streaking along the sides. The back is olive green with some rufous streaks. Prairie warblers are relatively small, averaging 4.75 inches in length. The song is a buzzy ascending “zee-zee-zee.”
The blue-winged warbler is similar in size to the prairie warbler. It is yellow underneath with blue-gray wings, white wingbars and an olive-green back. It is more common in southern Indiana where brushy habitat is more common, but also utilizes brushy wetlands in northern Indiana. The song of the blue-winged warbler is a buzzy sigh sounding like “beee-bzzzz.”
