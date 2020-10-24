Evangelist Cathy and me send our condolences and prayers to the Family and Friends of the late Brother Earl L. Davis.
Life will present us with many contests, challenges, and opportunities where we must face an opponent and place our skills on the line.
Now, the wise competitor never goes into a contest without studying their opponent. This is just a part of practice, training, and strategizing. City of Kokomo Common Council Member Ray Collins shared with me told me about how he studies his opponent.
“In football, it is important to know your opponent. It is so very important that we make and take quality time to plan how we will approach a number of game situations. As well as becoming familiar with the opposing individual players and their team plays called in any given game situation. In any contest make it a point to know your opponent," Collins said.
A wise coaching staff takes time to scout opposing teams, watch game films, and discuss potential plays for the upcoming game to ensure victory.
Knowing one’s opponent is crucial as to how one will meet the challenge of whatever opponent one is up against. This applies not only in the athletic arena but also in our life's arena.
This week’s opponent, for instance, for you might be your job interview, raising the funds needed for a project, working on your relationship, or taking a test. If you desire to win, be successful, and excel you must first believe that your victory is already a reality!
Paul Newman-Jacobs, Community Health Network Staff at Kokomo, Indiana Chaplain/Spiritual Services, shared with me, “In the classic book of military strategy, ‘The Art of War’ by Sun Tzu it’s stated, ‘Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.’”
Now let’s be clear, you might not win every contest in your life, but make sure that's not because you didn't prepare to win. Let it be that on that given day the team you played was just too powerful or skillful than you were.
“Fight the good fight of the faith.” 1 Timothy 6:12
Let your commentary after any contest in life be, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
As we are also in a spiritual contest in life know that you need “special help.” Don't forget to put on the armor of God.
“For ‘my’ struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this world's darkness, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Ephesians 6:12
Take time to pray, study your Bible, meditate, fast, prepare yourself for the contests that are ahead of you in life.
“Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love Him.” James 1:12
Know your opponent. I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net
