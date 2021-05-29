When you come to terms with the fact that what you are doing is very special, acknowledge it. I call this "walking in your anointing."
Be clear, God will anoint someone before God appoints them. Let's look at this in Word.
“Jesse had seven of his sons pass before Samuel, but Samuel said to him, 'The LORD has not chosen these.' So he asked Jesse, 'Are these all the sons you have?' 'There is still the youngest,' Jesse answered, 'but he is tending the sheep.' Samuel said, 'Send for him; we will not sit down until he arrives.' So he sent and had him brought in. He was ruddy, with a fine appearance and handsome features. Then the LORD said, 'Rise and anoint him; he is the one.'" (1 Samuel 16:10-12)
From the time David was anointed to become the King of Israel to actually becoming the king took 15 years. During that time, David was being proven, tested, and groomed to become the king.
Even King Saul had to encourage David knowing that one day David would succeed him on the throne.
“Now look, I realize that you will in fact be king and that the kingdom of Israel will be established in your hand. So now swear to me in the Lord’s name that you will not kill my descendants after me or destroy my name from the house of my father.” (1 Samuel 24:20-21)
Beloved, despite how things might look right now, continue walking in your anointing. Acknowledge that you have been walking in your anointing for a time such as this.
“David was 30 years old when he became king, and he reigned 40 years. In Hebron he reigned over Judah seven years and six months, and in Jerusalem he reigned over all Israel and Judah 33 years.” (2 Samuel 4-5)
You may have been working in your anointing for a long time, not thinking much about it. Could it be that was a gift from God to you for yourself and others? Could it be that when others say to you, “What you are doing is truly major.” While you say, “Oh it’s nothing." It really might be something, and is very important.
There’s a song we all know that goes, “This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine. This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine. This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine, let it shine, let it shine, oh let it shine!”
I found an essay on walking in your anointing on theodysseyonline.com, and it explained that a definition of anointment is being chosen or nominated for the position.
"Put simply, you were chosen by God for something very unique. Your anointing is different from anyone else, because no one can lead in that specific area quite like you can," according to the essay.
Embrace, work with, and develop the fact that God has chosen you to do just what you do. Your anointing makes you special. I heard Bishop Noel Jones say, “Everyone is expendable but some are irreplaceable.” Let your anointing help make you irreplaceable.
Oh, let me get “churchy” just say yeah and walk in your anointing! I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
