Evangelist Cathy and I send our condolences to Mr. Fred Mahan, Family, and Friends in light of the Kokomo Tribune's Managing Editor Sally Mahan’s transition in life.
Sister Kelly Hodges asked me if I would share this prayer, “I'm asking for prayer for blessings of finance, health, and strength for all. God please protect us from evil and bad energy."
When brother Rex Gingerich and I were at breakfast, he spoke about unity in the church.
“You know we are members of the same denomination, we are followers of Jesus Christ!”
Living the Christian life is not a one and done effort, we must be faithful to working on it day-by-day.
Beloved, here is a news flash as we strive to work out our soul salvation. Sometimes we will fail.
“You don’t get any better doing everything right," Rex said. "We are still learning.”
As much was we desire to hit a home run every time at bat we will strike out sometimes. Failing is a part of learning.
“Precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little.” (Isaiah 28:10)
During this holiday season, be on guard concerning your witness in life. The potential for not making a great judgment, in any given situation, is always possible. Think about whatever action you are about to make.
Strive to "keep your lamp" (how you are going to approach something or someone) trimmed and burning (ready to effectively engage).
“The kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom. And five of them were wise, and five were foolish. They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them: But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps.” (St. Matthew 25:1-4)
When “the bridegroom” came the one group had enough oil for their lamps but alas the other group was not ready. Those prepared were rewarded, but about those not prepared the bridegroom stated told us to be on guard.
“Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh.” (St. Matthew 25:13)
God blesses us with the great gift of experiencing lessons to learn from. When we take these lessons to heart they serve as great teachers for us to do better in life. We all know people in our lives who we've thought they live to give us grief, but really helped to make us better.
“If someone is on (your case), it just might be because they believe that there is something great in you," Rex said.
Here is a great quality we might want to desire—let’s continue striving to be ready when “opportunity comes knocking.”
Here’s something for free. God desires a wonderful relationship with you. It’s your responsibility to desire a wonderful relationship with God.
Anything worth having is always worth working for. Put quality time into your relationship with God.
“Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3)
Each and every day desire to learn! Look up St. Matthew 11:29.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
