The hardest person to forgive can be yourself.
I looked up the definition of forgiveness and found a thorough explanation from "Greater Good" magazine, a publication from University of California Berkeley.
"Forgiveness is a conscious, deliberate decision to release feelings of resentment or vengeance toward a person or group who has harmed you, regardless of whether they actually deserve your forgiveness. Forgiveness does not mean forgetting, nor does it mean condoning or excusing offenses," according to that definition.
A person who desires to be whole in mind, body, and spirit must strive to get past whatever wrong someone has done wrong to them by thought, word, or deed.
It is very important to make amends when we've wronged others, but what about when the amends are needed to ourselves? What about when forgiveness needs to be made to the person in the mirror by the person in the mirror?
Forgiving ourselves is truly a worthy effort that improves our wellbeing.
The issue is not if God will forgive us of our sin, we know He will. "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness." (1 John 1:9) But will we forgive ourself of what we did to ourself?
Let's consult what Jesus taught us.
“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.” (St. Luke 10:27)
Can we love ourself to the degree that we can find self-forgiveness?
Forgiveness is a part of the foundation loving. In order to completely love God and others, we must strive to completely forgive ourselves of whatever.
Joyce Meyer, Christian author and speaker, said that forgiveness is not a feeling, it's a decision.
"It's a quality decision that won't be easy and it may take time to get through the process, depending on the severity of the offense," Meyer said.
When we forgive others prayerfully, they will eventually feel our love for them. How about we do the same for ourselves? Shouldn’t we have an opportunity to feel our own love? Charity begins at home. We can be the recipient of our own love through our forgiveness.
I believe that the paramount exercise in forgiving ourselves is being able to look in the mirror and admit that for whatever reason something just went wrong.
But you might ask me, “Brother Mike, how can I forgive myself when I have done some real wrong, messed up, and 'ratchet' stuff in my life?”
Petitioning God to give you the strength to embrace self-compassion will actively demonstrate a number of possible health benefits. In addition to reducing stress, depression, and anxiety, self-forgiveness will also have positive effects on your physical health and relationships.
What a tragic situation we create when we holds our selves hostage. But forgiveness makes room for major freedom to be experienced. When we're no longer shackled by our own anger and frustration, we can march toward a brighter future.
When we forgive ourselves, we empower God to help us leave any resentment behind us. Love yourself enough to forgive yourself for whatever you have done to yourself, others, or God by thought, word or deed.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
