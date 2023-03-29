The John Wick films usually have five essential things: brilliant action, beautiful visuals, dogs, expansive world building and cheesy Keanu Reeves acting. All five of these things are at their highest point in this film. This is truly the culmination of everything we’ve seen in this series. From returning characters to new faces and creative weapons for John Wick to absolutely demolish people with, this film has it all. It’s bigger, bolder and it hits hardest.
A lot of people say the Wick series gets better with each film and I can honestly agree with that statement for the most part. This movie is almost perfect as an action film in every aspect. Chad Stahelski has solidified himself as the greatest action director of our time. The way the camera moves is what truly makes the action as entertaining as it is.
While acting is never expected to be out of this world in this series, it always manages to surprise me. Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson and Bill Skarsgård all deliver great performances. Skarsgård specifically gives a terrific performance as the film's main antagonist. He manages to truly make it seem as though the stakes are at their highest.
This film is absolutely gorgeous. The cinematography is astounding and is mixed with a slew of different colors. What I find so special about these films in particular is how they blend color for scenes rather than using one solid shade. It gives it such a unique feeling and really breathes life into the neo-noir world. These films are amazing at world building. Not one thing feels disconnected from the other. It all adds upon the simple world we were thrown into in the first film.
I can’t get away without talking about the action, because… wow. This movie takes the crown for best action ever put to film. The stunt crew and the choreographers deserve awards for their work alone. The film presents absolutely heart racing action that never lets go of your attention. This is, without a doubt, the best John Wick film and one of the best action movies of all time. I very highly recommend this film, especially if you are a fan of this series. This one will not disappoint.
9.5/10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.