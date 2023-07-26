Christopher Nolan has done it again. “Oppenheimer” tells the complex and morally questionable story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atom bomb. This film is one of the most on edge, fast paced and intense films I’ve seen. Nolan takes the story of the world’s deadliest weapon and turns it into an in-depth character study full of heart-pounding intensity and pain.
The score of this film is incredible. Ludwig Goransson brings this beautiful score that perfectly complements the tone of this film. Christopher Nolan loves some Hans Zimmer, and Goransson captures the incredible essence of Zimmer. The visuals and sound design are absolutely breathtaking and ear shattering. Watching this as my first IMAX experience was truly awe inspiring. The explosions are powerful and deafening. The visuals that accompany them are vibrant and stunningly gorgeous. “Oppenheimer” shows some of the greatest imagery put to screen, not to mention the incredible cinematography that captures the somber tones of this movie.
The cast is baffling. Who would’ve thought the film with incredible celebrity cameos wouldn’t be a superhero multiverse movie, but a film about World War II. The supporting cast is fantastic. Everyone plays their part exactly as they’re needed. Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie — even actors who hardly had any lines had impact on the story and were all well known faces like Josh Peck, Jack Quaid, Devon Bostick and Alex Wolf. “Oppenheimer” is filled to the brim with incredible talent, but two stand above them all.
Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss are phenomenal. Both of their characters are so complex. RDJ perfectly plays the part of a jealous and insecure man of power, while Murphy encapsulates an absolutely broken man — a man who has to ask himself morally complicated questions and feel morally complicated feelings no human being should ever have to feel. Murphy has earned this lead after six years of being a side role, and he knocked it out of the park. I’m expecting Oscar nominations for both of the actors.
“Oppenheimer” perfectly tells a story of grief and regret, as well as an incredible tale of invention and evolution. A three-hour epic of human emotion, love, war, tragedy and betrayal, this is Nolan at his best and a reminiscence of his other films like “Interstellar” and “Inception.” “Oppenheimer” is an astounding achievement in film making.
4 out of 4 stars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.