I’ve been pondering how to write this review, and if I’m being completely honest, I’m not sure I’ll have said everything that I want to by the end of this. I’ll start by saying this: “Across the Spider-Verse” is a triumph of animated and comic book cinema. Ever since “Into the Spider-Verse” came out in 2018, the film was widely regarded as not only the best Spider-Man film, but also one of the best animated and comic book films out there. I am pleased to say that this film tops its predecessor tenfold.
The voice talent knocks it out of the park. Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman, Jake Johnson — absolutely everyone plays their part to perfection. The movie is much more focused on the relationship between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy this time around. Their relationship has beautifully evolved throughout these two films and will undoubtedly continue to do so. Miguel O’Hara and The Spot are perfect antagonists to our main characters in two very different ways. While The Spot is a large looming threat, Miguel O’Hara is a much more personal force against Miles.
The music is incredible. Every piece of the score is so perfectly used and weaved into the story. But the animation is where it all comes together. This is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best animation I’ve ever seen. Period. The blends of art styles and colors, the way art is used to tell the story and the fact that every single character and world has its own special art style is all, simply put, breathtaking. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is one of, if not the most, visually stunning films I have ever seen. The animators used every day of their five year window to put every fiber of their beings into this movie.
Do not wait to see this movie. See it right now. It transcends comics, movies and animation. It is both a remix of the original and something entirely different from everything else. There is simply nothing else like it. Not only is this probably going to be the best comic book film of the year (sorry, Guardians), but this very well may end up being the best movie of the year.
4 out of 4 stars
