Everything Seth Rogen touches seems to turn to gold. The same can be said about “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” a TMNT film that focuses more on the “teen” aspect and delivers a very heartfelt, fun, witty adventure.
The cast is incredible. How can you not have a blast watching a film where Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, Post Malone and Jackie Chan all play giant mutated animals. The special standouts are Ice Cube, Chan and Rudd. Rudd is hysterical and steals every scene, Ice Cube is a terrific villain to the turtles and Chan delivers a surprisingly heartwarming performance as Master Splinter.
The turtles are just as incredible. This is probably the most accurate representation of current day teenagers I’ve seen, only tied with “Eight Grade.” The four leads all bounce off each other so well it’s crazy. The film delivers a terrific portrayal of brotherly love and easily the strongest aspect of the film is the focus on the relationship between Splinter and the turtles. It is an extremely adorable and touching relationship.
The animation has sparked yet again more “Spider-Verse” inspiration, showing just how influential that film has truly been on animated cinema. While there’s clear inspiration, the movie's animation still has its own style. New York feels very gross and grimy, as well as the villains, being that they are giant flies and cockroaches. But the ugliest thing in the film are by far the humans. There are some truly heinous looking human characters, but I think that perfectly adds to the storytelling. The turtles are taught that humans are evil. So, of course, we’d view them through the eyes of the turtles, who look much more flattering in this animation style.
The score and soundtrack are electric, clearly another “Spider-Verse” inspiration that brings so much life to these characters and their surroundings.
The movie is filled with Easter eggs to past films, comics and games. It’s a huge love letter to longtime TMNT fans, and a welcoming embrace to new ones. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is a great family film and offers an all around exciting time in the theaters, not to mention a severe improvement over the last two installments.
3 out of 4 stars.
