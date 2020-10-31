Credit for the genesis of this column goes to Mr. Ken Agee, a customer service representative for Sharp Resource Center at Community Howard Regional Hospital.
Imagine you're watching a starlit sky on TV when the camera pans down to a group of people. These are people of all backgrounds, engaged in all sorts of activities. Then, Rod Serling narrates the introduction.
“This is a portrait of a neighborhood where life is taking place. People are going about their daily activities. However there is a question that many, if not all the residents at times, ask themselves: how can I make a difference in the world? Oh, by the way you have just enrolled in a course, in the Twlight Zone!”
What a thought, if only we could make a sweeping impact on the world. It's a great desire. But, where would you begin and who would you start with? Your desire to bless this world, on a grand scale, would eventually overwhelm you.
But, beloved, do not be discouraged. Instead, take a moment and reflect on how your presence, on any given day, might have already inspired someone to be great. Think about people you have had the opportunity to mentor, teach, encourage, put a good word in for, help, and empower to go on and do great things.
I am sure your presence has made a difference in the lives of many, those that knew and those that might not have known you were there for them.
The first stanza and refrain of a great hymn encourages us to keep on sowing into the life of others, that are “just an arm’s length away from us.”
“Do not wait until some deed of greatness you may do, Do not wait to shed your light afar; To the many duties ever near you now be true, Brighten the corner where you are. Brighten the corner where you are! Brighten the corner where you are! Someone far from harbor you may guide across the bar; Brighten the corner where you are."
We are not able to make a difference on the whole world, on our own. Only God is everywhere all the time.
“Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence? If I ascend to heaven, You are there; If I make my bed in Sheol, behold, You are there.” (Psalm 139:7-8)
Back to TV, again the narrator gives us our final commentary for today's entry.
“Today's column is intended to offer a solid foundation for us to acknowledge the responsibility of being our brother and sister’s keeper. We are charged, by God, to care for our neighbor. And we are also responsible for always striving to be great role models in life. Making a difference not just in the Twilight Zone, but also on the corner of life where we reside.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net
