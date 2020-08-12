I never expected the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody did, but we find ourselves in a crisis unlike any that I can remember. On Aug. 5, the Kokomo Tribune published a column by Leo Morris. He began by quoting George Santayana: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
As a retired history teacher, I agree with Santayana, but I must ask three related questions. (1) Who can’t remember the past? (2) Why can’t they remember? (3) How does forgetting a problem make it less problematic? Obviously, making the same error over and over teaches us nothing useful, if anything at all.
I hope that my own history teachers taught me better than that. At least they pounded the basic premise that we should learn from our mistakes into my hard old head! Sometimes they failed to teach me how to learn from my mistakes, but sometimes I also failed to do that for my own students.
The really useful information is found in the answers to those three questions: (1) Who? (2) Why? and (3) How?
Question 1 identifies the stakeholders. They are the people with something important to gain or lose. The answer to the question affects them the most. They must be persuaded to support or oppose the issue prompting the question.
Question 2 asks for a reason. Unless you know why or why not, you can’t persuade stakeholders to make a decision, whether favorable or unfavorable. School debate teams can argue for or against any proposition if they understand the reason for it. That’s pretty theoretical in school, but pretty practical later, especially in commission sales jobs. No persuasion, no sale! No sale, no commission! No commission, no income and eventually no job!
Question 3 is about method. Affirmative debaters support a proposition, and negative debaters oppose it. That’s how organizations settle differences if the stakeholders can’t agree. The affirmative team wants to change the status quo. They offer evidence to establish the need to change and submit a plan to fulfill the need. The negative team defends the status quo, also offering evidence. Their defense almost always amounts to an attack on the affirmative team’s case. This process seldom leads directly to a permanent solution, but it does clarify key issues leading to a solution.
What does this have to do with the pandemic? We must resolve a huge number of little problems before we can resolve the two bigger, overall ones: containing the spread of the virus and developing a vaccine to protect us.
No one living in the United States now remembers our worst pandemic before now, the H1N1 virus that caused the Great Flu of 1918. We need a new name and a new plan for this one. How about the “Containment and Cure Strategy of 2020?”
