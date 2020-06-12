“He’s dumber than a rock!” That was lunch time table talk. I happened to overhear it when I was supervising the school cafeteria. I don’t know who said it or who they were talking about. When you’re one of only two teachers looking after 350 teenagers, you couldn’t eavesdrop if you wanted to. (And believe me, you don’t want to!)
I wasn’t surprised. If you work with teenagers long enough, you will hear rude and disrespectful things like that. You won’t hear them from every teenager, and you won’t hear them every day. But you will hear them. You just need to listen.
Some teens express themselves with little regard for the feelings of others. There are plenty of adults who do that, too, especially during political campaigns. As a retired social studies teacher, I have heard plenty of negative campaign rhetoric. There have been 13 presidential elections since I cast my first vote back in 1968. During that time, I have also voted in numerous state and local elections.
The current race for president reveals an undesirable change in our campaign style. Both Democrats and Republicans used to spend time and money explaining why the voters should vote for their candidate. Now, they are using those resources to explain why the voters shouldn’t vote for their opponent. Instead of voting for someone, we’re voting against someone!
That’s not what I tried to teach my students. I wanted them to listen to each candidate and then decide for themselves which one was best for them. I couldn’t teach them to do that by myself. In 40 years, I never met a social studies teacher, or any other teacher, who could do that alone. We needed help – a lot of it! And we still do.
Teaching young people how to vote responsibly is a civic duty that every adult in the community shares. It doesn’t matter whether you are a teacher. It doesn’t really matter who you are. We all have an obligation to help teach responsible citizenship to the next generation. If you are not a teacher or a parent, you can still do that by showing genuine interest in the election and by displaying a personal respect for our American democracy. In other words, by being a good example for our future voters to emulate.
“It takes a village to raise a child.” That’s a proverb thought to have originated in Africa. Nobody knows when or why, but the inherent truth of this proverb is clear. We need each other. We are interdependent. We aren’t meant to live alone. Human beings are not solitary beings. Most of us choose to live together in groups – in families, clans and tribes. We dwell in villages, towns, cities, states and nations.
We live this way, because we need each other in order to survive and to thrive. If we all strive to do that, none of us will be dumber than a rock. None of us will be dumb at all!
