“Big boy pants” is a disrespectful, very rude way to criticize your opponents in business, politics or anywhere else. When Mr. Trump was merely a very successful business leader, nobody thought about how well his pants fit.
Now, however, he is more than a business leader. He is president of the United States of America, unquestionably, the leader of the free world. The question of whether he has risen to greatness is debatable, but he certainly has risen to prominence.
If we listen attentively, we can hear the term “big boy pants” used by both Republicans and Democrats to ridicule their foes. They have more targets than President Trump. They could aim at Nancy Pelosi, for example. As speaker of the House of Representatives, she is second in the presidential line of succession.
Under the 25th Amendment, the president nominates someone to fill a vice-presidential vacancy, but the nominee must be confirmed by majority vote in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. If that didn’t happen, Pelosi would become vice president by default. Does Pelosi have her “big girl pants” ready? She may never need them, but these days, who knows?
That’s an unlikely contingency but it happened when President Richard Nixon nominated Congressman Gerald Ford to replace Vice President Spiro Agnew. Ford was an excellent choice. After a quarter-century in the House, he was highly respected by his congressional colleagues, both Republican and Democrat.
His nomination was overwhelmingly confirmed in both Houses. How often does that happen now? When Nixon resigned, Vice President Ford became president in a bipartisan climate that his successors could envy.
Some Americans who insist that they are politically neutral still eagerly hop on the “big boy pants” bandwagon when it passes by. Especially if it’s passing by somebody they don’t like. Of course, the band on that wagon plays some sour notes from time to time, and its musicians are sometimes a little a bit off key.
Donald Trump has led us for more than three years. He is well into the final year of his first term as president. Whether he will have a second term remains to be seen. Inevitably, some of his critics think his “big boy pants” are much too big for him.
Other critics consider him “too big for his breeches,” as Congressman Davy Crockett said about President Andrew Jackson: “I myself was one of the first to fire a gun under Andrew Jackson. I helped to give him all his glory. I liked him well once: but when a man gets too big for his breeches, I say Good bye.” (Quotation from “An Account of Col. Crockett’s Tour to the North and Down East, 1835”)
Such criticism comes with the job. Every leader gets criticized, but effective leadership is absolutely essential in any successful organization. No matter how well you lead, you will have critics who think they can do your job better than you. That is true for every kind of leader, especially presidents.
I am not a friend of President Trump, but I’m not his enemy, either. Like other leaders, he is sometimes right, but he isn’t always right. I don’t think he is “the abomination of desolation” that the Bible warns us about, but he serves us best when he wears his big boy pants and acts like a leader.
Unfortunately, no leader always acts like that. Still, if President Trump wants to be reelected, he must lead a team of Republican candidates to develop and implement an effective campaign strategy for the entire party. He needs the party as much as the party needs him. Maybe more.
