Guns, cops and behaving like humans.
Years ago guns didn’t interest me as much as they often interest young men. I wasn’t a hunter, and I didn’t like the wilderness. When I wanted to enjoy the great outdoors, I preferred a stroll in the park to a hike in the woods. So, why did I need a gun?
I wasn’t afraid of anybody. I was young and strong. I could run or fight if threatened. Now I’m older, but certainly not helpless. I can still defend myself, although I can’t run or fight quite like I used to.
What can we do if we can’t run and fight at all? We could stay home, but only for a while. We depend on others to help us. We need many kinds of help, especially from police officers trained to enforce the laws, maintain order and protect us.
But do the police actually help? Many of us, both Black and white, no longer think so. Some officers use excessive force. We may not know how often, but even once is too often! We are becoming more aware of that. Police with body cameras and witnesses with cellphones see to it!
My father was a police officer. He didn’t talk much about his job, but he did say that many suspects, regardless of guilt or innocence, think they’re getting a bad deal. They object to being arrested: “It wasn’t me! I didn’t do it! It’s not my fault! I’m innocent! It’s not fair!” That comes as no surprise, but it is understandable. Of course, their relatives and friends often agree with them.
I wasn’t a cop. Unlike Dad, I didn’t spend my days in a police car. I was a high school teacher. I spent my days in a classroom full of teenagers. My students were good kids, not juvenile delinquents. Whether accused of a crime or merely of breaking a school rule, they might say what accused adults say: “It wasn’t me! I didn’t do it! It’s not my fault! I’m innocent! It’s not fair!”
Let’s not forget about President Trump! He often says things like that to explain himself. He isn’t alone. Other politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, do too. Offering lame excuses for your mistakes is as nonpartisan as self-government gets.
When I taught teenagers, I asked them to answer three questions by a show of hands. Question 1: “Did you ever get a detention?” (Many hands went up.) Question 2: “Did you tell your parents?” (Some hands went down, but most stayed up.) Question 3: “Did you think of a good explanation on your way home?” (Every hand raised to answer Question 2 stayed up.) In the follow-up discussion, the class invariably identified this as normal human behavior. Everyone does it. We all do it, and whoever we elect in November will too!
Regrettably, normal human behavior is not always sensible human behavior. I agree with Americans who believe we should reevaluate police procedures. The need is urgent, immediate and critical, but we must think carefully about changes before making them.
Possible changes include more training, defunding police departments, and banning rubber bullets, pepper spray, riot gear and chokeholds. Many police officers disagree, but gun control may be the most promising change. Banned guns hurt no one. Whether guilty or innocent, whether crook or cop, you can’t get shot with a nonexistent gun!
Here are some final thoughts to ponder: Changes are imperative, but why prohibit nonlethal weapons and riot gear? When properly used, they save lives. So let’s teach every police officer how to use them properly!
