We Hoosiers are a proud people. We are proud of our history and our accomplishments. We also cherish our traditions. We do not abandon them easily.
We value continuity and stability, and we are seldom eager to change. Unless there is an indisputable need, most of us resist change. We wish to maintain the status quo, to keep things the way they are.
“If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it!” Those seven words make good sense to us — Hoosier common sense! Unfortunately, something always seems to be broken. There is always something to fix, correct or improve. For better or worse, change is continuous and unavoidable everywhere.
We must adapt to change. If we don’t, we will fade into obscurity and eventually into oblivion. Indiana’s official motto is “Crossroads of America.” In one respect, people at a crossroads are always changing. They are coming from somewhere and going somewhere else.
My wife, Pat, and I passed through our final professional crossroads when we retired from teaching about 10 years ago. Together, we accumulated more than 60 years’ experience in K-12 schools at every level: elementary, middle and high school.
We taught mainly in Indiana, but also briefly in Illinois and Kentucky. Although we usually taught in public schools, we also taught in a few private schools. In addition, we “moonlighted” as part-time professors in Hoosier colleges and universities for many years.
Now educators face an exceptionally challenging new crossroads, COVID-19. The updates about it are discouraging, inaccurate and misunderstood. The immediate future seems bleak for our school children, but bleak doesn’t last forever. It will vanish, as most things will as time passes!
On May 21, the Kokomo Tribune published a press release attributed to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It provided detailed guidelines for schools to follow when students return, hopefully not later than the beginning of the fall term.
Those guidelines may seem good at first, but are they really as good as they seem? Pat and I both read them carefully but with considerable apprehension. Unscrupulous opportunists have manipulated and misinterpreted the guidelines enough to make them useless.
That ought to alarm us. Truly insurmountable obstacles are not supposed to exist in “brick and mortar” schools, because teachers and parents won’t accept them. We must eventually open those schools again, regardless of how the opportunists sensationalize them. We can control the spread of COVID-19 and restore traditional education if we all work together. Nothing is broken that we can’t fix!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.