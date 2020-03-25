I didn’t think that Bernie Sanders would emerge as Joe Biden’s chief rival for the Democratic presidential nomination. Yet he outlasted every realistic Democrat except Biden. So, what’s next? Biden will probably be chosen, but can he be elected?
I think so, but I’m not sure. Unlike Sanders and President Donald Trump, Biden’s not a “belly breather.” That’s what Dr. Bernard J. Brommel called people ingenious enough to make others listen and persuasive enough to win their support!
Dr. Brommel taught me rhetoric and public address at Indiana State University in 1963. He also became my debate coach, my favorite teacher and my lifelong friend. He taught me that how you say something can be just as important as what you say: “Mr. Heinig, you may have a message worth sharing, but you’re no ‘belly breather!’ How effectively can you deliver your message if nobody listens?” He was right. The best communication requires both erudition and elocution.
Biden is a dedicated and talented public servant. However, he doesn’t speak as persuasively and passionately as Sanders does. Everyone who remembers his ho-hum performance in most of the debates knows that. Sanders, however, speaks with the conviction and enthusiasm of a Knute Rockne or a Bobby Knight!
Sanders is a “democratic socialist.” That single word, “socialist,” would probably defeat him. That word scares many voters. Socialists like Frederick Engels, Karl Marx, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong scare me, too.
Those villains were not just socialists; they were communists — fanatics who tried to link socialism with totalitarian dictatorship. They wanted to confiscate the assets of the wealthy and give them to the government to redistribute. Even if the redistribution were perfectly fair, it would end private property and free enterprise.
Communists are extremists, but there are also more moderate socialists. Sen. Sanders is one of them. He captured and held my attention when he mentioned Eugene V. Debs, the socialist labor leader who ran for president five times in 1900, 1904, 1908, 1912 and 1920.
I grew up in the shadow of Debs. He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, as I was, ninety-one years later. My grandfather and my Uncle Ed, his oldest son, also grew up there. They both worked for the Vandalia Railroad, later part of the Pennsylvania Railroad. They supported Debs when he worked for the local railroad brotherhoods, but they didn’t join the American Railway Union or the Socialist Party.
When I was working on my master’s degree, Dr. Brommel and Dr. J. Robert Constantine, another professor and friend, invited me to help edit Debs’ papers. Dr. Brommel wrote a biography of Debs, and Dr. Constantine served as president of the Eugene Debs Foundation. I was interested, but unable to accept.
I have never voted for a socialist, and I won’t vote for Sen. Sanders. However, moderate socialism has worked in many nations and it could work here. I don’t see that in our near future, but it may be coming. Medicare for everybody could be unavoidable. “Everybody” is the biggest group possible, and the biggest group often costs the least. If we can’t control the runaway costs of health care soon, socialism could be our only alternative. Not our best alternative, but the only one left. How long can we afford to wait?
