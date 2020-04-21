I seldom write about holidays, but COVID-19 made Easter different. Not because of what we did, but because of what we didn’t do. We didn’t decorate eggs and gorge ourselves with chocolate bunnies. We didn’t share special meals with family and friends. We couldn’t go to church. Churches, theaters, restaurants, schools, and shopping malls were closed in Indiana and most other states.
The greatest difference is that we stay home. Our home towns have become ghost towns. Forty-three states have issued stay-at-home orders. They are the states with the most people and industry. Except for workers in critical fields like health care, public safety and other essential services, streets, shops, offices and factories are empty.
The home place has become the workplace. For most of us, it’s the only place. We go out only when necessary, minimizing human contact. Although we hope new infections are diminishing and recoveries are increasing, the number of COVID-19 cases has not yet peaked. Even if you seem to recover, your symptoms could return. We need to learn more about COVID-19 before assuming we’re out of danger.
Worrying comes naturally. We worry about many things, especially about dying. That’s when many of us turn to God! “There are no atheists in foxholes!” Our parents and grandparents heard that often during World War II. Nobody knows who said it first, but everybody knows what it means. Soldiers in danger and others who feel helpless often pray to God.
Nobody can prove that God exists, but history gives us terrifying reasons to hope so. On Aug. 6, 1945, we dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Seventy thousand people died instantly. Forty thousand more died when we dropped another one on Nagasaki three days later. Radiation then killed countless others.
The Soviet Union became a nuclear power in 1949 and Communist China in 1964. We detonated the first hydrogen bomb in 1952. Then the Soviets and the Chinese developed theirs. The Cold War, Korea, and Vietnam increased the tension. In the 1950s we lived in fear of global annihilation. We still do.
Now, we also fear COVID-19. There is no cure yet, and the long-term effects are still unknown. However, we do know about past pandemics. Bubonic plague, the “Black Death,” struck Europe in 1346 when twelve merchant ships from the Black Sea docked at Messina in Sicily.
Their crews were severely infected. They didn’t disembark, but the infection still spread to the port and then to mainland Europe. That started a pandemic that lasted seven years and killed between 75 million and 200 million. At least nine other pandemics occurred before 2012.
This time, we know what’s happening, but not how to stop it. We could do a lot more digging and praying before we do know. When we encounter extreme danger, we need God’s help. Let’s pray that we can control COVID-19 soon. To do that, we must compromise.
Compromise is becoming a forgotten concept, but we can’t allow that to continue. Compromise requires bipartisan leadership. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was an outstanding leader. During World War II, he led us to victory in Europe. He also led us as our 34th president from 1953 to 1961.
Eisenhower was not a great public speaker, but his message lives on: “People talk about the middle of the road as though it were unacceptable. Actually, all human problems, excepting morals, come into the gray areas. Things are not all black and white. There have to be compromises.”
President Lyndon Johnson, a Democrat, and Senate Minority Leader Everett Dirksen, a Republican, compromised to pass the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1968. They ended a century of race discrimination. They couldn’t have achieved that without compromise.
The results of the COVID-19 crisis are not yet known, but there will always be another crisis. Hopefully, what we learn from this crisis can help us with the next one.
