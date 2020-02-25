Who needs a time out?
I expected Sen. Mitt Romney to go with the GOP’s flow and vote to acquit President Trump of both impeachment charges. When he didn’t, the senator joined a group of citizens that every self-governing nation needs: public officials who actually think for themselves. They listen to their leaders, carefully consider the issues, but make up their own minds and follow their consciences.
I am not a fan of Mitch McConnell, nor am I loyal to Team Trump. But I’m not cheering for Nancy Pelosi and her team either. When the question is whether to impeach the president, there is no right answer. Every American loses.
Party affiliation doesn’t matter. “Republican,” “Democrat,” and, (to include Sen. Sanders,) “democratic socialist” are insignificant political labels. Economic categories like “conservative,” and “liberal,” are also insignificant. Definitions of these words are easy to find in the dictionary, but should they apply to the impeachment and trial of a head of state, especially to the president of the United States?
The House of Representatives charged President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted him of both charges. Was he really guilty? Who cares? Should the House have accused him? Who cares? Should the Senate have convicted him? Who cares?
These questions may seem insensitive, even disrespectful. Perhaps they are, but they describe a fight that should never have been fought, a fight that nobody could possibly win. During my years as a school principal, one of my least favorite tasks was breaking up student fights.
Some principals do this by punishing both students. Their rationale is that fights require two fighters. Either one can prevent the fight simply by walking away. I understand, but for school kids, I disagree. For politicians, it’s a different story.
In my 40-plus years as a principal and a teacher, I have never seen a fight where one kid beat up himself. It always takes at least two, but that doesn’t make them equally responsible. Routinely punishing both of the kids in the same way is seldom the best solution.
However, our elected leaders aren’t children. No matter how childish their behavior, they are adults. Is it unreasonable to expect them to behave like adults? They seem to have forgotten that. Regrettably, the rest of us, the people who elect them, may have forgotten it too.
Every citizen qualified to vote shares in the responsibility for the success or failure of our government. If we neglect that duty, we are just as childish as our leaders in Congress (and the one in the White House)! Twelve Democrats and no Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against impeaching the president. Those Democrats didn’t act alone, but every Republican senator except Mitt Romney voted to acquit President Trump. Since he alone defied party leadership, maybe he alone doesn’t deserve a time out.
How about the others? We can’t punish all of them, but at least Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader McConnell and even President Trump might learn something in time out!
