When the Lord declared that he was “the way, the truth and the life” in John 14:6, did he reveal himself to be the creator of a true and everlasting Church: one, holy, catholic, apostolic and Republican?
Certainly not! God is neither a Republican nor a Democrat, and he is definitely not a politician! I cherish the hope that he loves all of his children, even childish politicians who behave like spoiled brats!
Is a permanent difference emerging between Trump Republicans and other Republicans? Probably not! Yet, even those most loyal to President Trump must wonder how long their party can survive if he continues to dispute the results of a presidential election without solid evidence.
Fortunately, the GOP did better in the congressional elections than in the presidential election. Republicans lost the White House, but gained seats in the House, although not enough to take control. The fate of the Senate depends on the two runoff elections next month in Georgia. To retain control, the Republicans only need to win one of them, but the Democrats would need both.
Most Americans, whether Republican, Democrat or politically neutral, dislike crybabies. In fact, no one likes them. Does it make sense for President Trump to complain that only the elections he won were fair?
That reminds me of the behavior of immature teenagers. They hate to lose, so they may make excuses like: It wasn’t fair! They cheated! They broke the rules! They started it! I didn’t do it! I’m innocent! It’s not my fault!
George Washington, our first president, disliked political parties, but they have played a major role in every other presidential election. Washington never claimed to be a member of any party, but he frequently tended to favor the Federalists, and he is usually considered one.
John Adams, our second president, was undoubtedly a Federalist. Thomas Jefferson, our third president, was a Democratic-Republican, as were the next three presidents after him.
There have been two major parties ever since Jefferson. Whenever one of them overwhelmed the other, a new opposing party appeared. This has occurred several times, and it will continue. The party names may sometimes change, but there will always be conservatives and liberals.
Either the Republicans or the Democrats may split or die out someday, but not yet! If that ever happens, our two-party system will continue permanently. So will the Church, but it will only be one, holy, catholic and apostolic. Whether it is Republican or Democrat at any future time will be up to God.
Unlike President Trump’s loyalists, the rest of us need to make no excuses for what we did or failed to do in the election of 2020. We emphatically rejected the inertia and the gridlock of the past 12 years and told our leaders to stop fighting and start cooperating to solve our problems through negotiation, compromise and bipartisan leadership.
Isn’t that what government of the people, by the people and for the people is supposed to do?
