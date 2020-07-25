People claiming to know how teaching and learning will emerge after COVID-19 are fooling themselves! Nobody’s crystal ball shines that brightly, but I am still willing to risk sharing a few thoughts, tenuous though they may be! Forty years in high school classrooms and the principal’s office didn’t make me an expert teacher, but I hope that they made me a good one. And they certainly did help me to better understand teaching and learning.
COVID-19 is tragic, but we’ve experienced such tragedies before and learned from them. Julius Caesar called experience “the teacher of all things.” So! What does experience teach us about COVID-19? The lessons are endless. It would be impossible to thoroughly discuss all of them in a single column. Even teaching and learning themselves defy comprehensive description. However, we can try to understand some aspects of these subjects.
COVID-19 placed students and their parents in a state of shock. If the schools stay closed, who will teach our children? How about their parents? Parents have been teaching their children and their children have been learning from them since the dawn of human history. Our distant ancestors taught their offspring how to gather, hunt and feed themselves. As each generation passed, they learned more and shared it with their children and their neighbors.
Yes, neighbors! For protection and mutual support, our umpteenth great-grandparents learned how to build homes, how to live in communities, how to domesticate animals, how to plant and harvest, how to read and write, how to pass and obey written laws, and how to specialize labor.
Because parents delegate many of their teaching duties to others, teaching their children personally may overwhelm them. Effective teaching and learning are essential to effective parenting. Our remote ancestors learned mainly through trial and error. Today, their descendants learn much through the scientific method.
That is simply a more sophisticated type of trial and error. We observe, we guess, we test our guess and we learn from the result. More often than not, we learn that we guessed wrong, so we guess again and keep doing it until we guess correctly. This is inductive reasoning: making generalizations based on internal observations. We can also learn with deductive reasoning: taking rules from outside sources and using them to learn more.
In each of these scenarios, students are ultimately responsible for their own learning. Help might or might not be available from teachers, parents and peers, but learning can still continue. We have progressed much too far as a species to contemplate an alternative.
Learning must continue. Schools greatly facilitate the continuation process. They provide teachers, curricula, evaluations, textbooks, tools and laboratory equipment. They give us a physical plant: space to teach and space to learn. However, we don’t absolutely need schools to teach and learn in. We can do it without a lot of “school stuff." We did it that way for centuries, and we can do it that way again.
Our future will undoubtedly offer us unlimited online learning opportunities and plenty of technological “bells and whistles” to maximize learning. What educators need most are students who want to learn and students who will work hard to do it. That’s where parents can help the most!
