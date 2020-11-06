Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett may have a promising career on the Supreme Court after Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell leave office. Until then, she must resist the Machiavellian maneuvers of these two Republican leaders who certainly aren’t helping her.
Supreme Court justices serve for life, and Barrett’s tenure could be the longest yet. She succeeds Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who served for 27 years and died at the age of 87. If Barrett lives to 87, she could serve 39 years, longer than any other justice, past or present. Unless she resigns, retires or is removed by impeachment, she will die on the bench.
She will probably remain a conservative Republican, but Supreme Court justices are free to vote as they see fit. Some conservative justices drift slightly to the left as time passes. Will that happen to Barrett? Only time will tell, but she always will be free to follow her conscience.
We can hope that her conscience will motivate her to think for herself and base her decisions only on the details of the case before her. She is an originalist. She believes that the Constitution says exactly what it was meant to say. She will try to apply the original meaning of the document in her decisions.
But hopes, like wishes, don’t always come true. The way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump handled her appointment could make some Americans apprehensive. They may question her fairness and objectivity. Selecting a Supreme Court justice should not be political, but it often is. It should be based on the nominee’s legal expertise and impartiality.
Trump and McConnell should not impress us. In fact, they should depress us. We seldom get everything we want, but we frequently get part of it. That’s called compromise, but our current leaders, both Republicans and Democrats, just don’t understand how to do it!
Justice Barrett appears to be a devout Christian in favor of the right to life. Me too! I sponsored the Teens for Life Club when I taught high school. I led some of those teens to Washington, D.C., to participate in youth rallies and protest marches on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling.
I support the right to life, but not single-issue tactics. If God wants us to pursue only one thing at a time, what does he want us to do when something else becomes even more urgent? In my parents’ lifetime, many Americans opposed World War II at first, but changed their minds when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. I oppose abortion, but other issues are also important to me.
I was a high school history teacher for many years. You can’t do the job well without discussing moral issues and values. I hope I didn’t teach my students to agree with me instead of forming their own opinions. We must all learn to think for ourselves.
We are Americans. We value our rights and cherish our freedoms! To really be free, we need freedom of thought, freedom of expression, freedom of choice and freedom of conscience. If we don’t have those freedoms, does where we go to school and where we go to church really matter?
