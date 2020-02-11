OK, so the governor’s speech wasn’t only about state of Indiana schools. It was his State of the State Address for 2020.
Almost half of every tax dollar the state of Indiana spends is spent on education. Despite this, the governor’s message disappointed many parents, students and teachers. The governor spoke some very frustrating words about K-12 public education.
Indiana was never a bad place to teach for the Heinig clan. My wife, my son, his wife and several others in my family have also spent their teaching careers here. I don’t think any of us regret our choice. Money was not the reason why we became teachers, and now we are all at the top of the salary schedule.
However, our salaries were more important when we were younger. Our start-up costs were challenging. We were getting married, having children and buying homes. We were repaying our student loans and spending our summer “vacations” in graduate school. Back then, beginning teachers needed a master’s degree within five years to keep teaching in Indiana.
Of course, Indiana wasn’t squirreling away a huge surplus, and our real wages were plunging. I still worry about my former high school students whom I encouraged to become teachers in Indiana.
I can’t forget them, or the first-year teacher who needed an allowance from his parents to survive. He did a great job, but he left after his first year, because he would still have needed their help to pay his bills for another year.
Finding excellent young educators and losing them over money makes the governor’s words very frustrating.
Gov. Eric Holcomb realizes our public schools are underfunded despite a $2.3 billion treasury surplus, but he wants to wait until 2021 to address the problem. While we wait another year, he wants to use some of the surplus to finance long overdue building projects in our state colleges and universities.
Those building projects are indeed necessary, but our K-12 public school children urgently need financial help right now.
According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, there is an immediate need for at least $75 million. The exact numbers may differ, but the Indiana Association of School Principals, the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, the Indiana School Boards Association and even the Indiana Department of Education essentially agree with ISTA. Since the 1968-1969 school year – my first year of teaching – I don’t recall another time when all of these organizations have agreed.
Indiana public school teachers are leaving at an alarming rate. On April 23, 2019, “Chalk Beat Indiana,” a nonprofit education advocacy group, reported a shortage of licensed teachers in 14 subject areas. In 2018, Indiana State University’s Bayh College of Education surveyed the superintendents of our 291 public school districts. Ninety-one percent of the 220 superintendents who responded could not find enough well-qualified applicants for many positions, especially in science, mathematics and special education.
Can Gov. Holcomb answer these questions?
1. Will prospective employers who need an ample supply of workers with college-level knowledge and skills locate in Indiana if we can’t provide those workers?
2. How many young Hoosiers who do have this knowledge and skills will stay here if they can get better jobs in other states?
3. How can our institutions of higher learning teach those things if our K-12 schools don’t have enough qualified teachers to prepare high school students for college?
4. Should we spend our tax dollars to build and equip state-of-the art facilities to educate out-of-state students?
In addition to teaching high school, I have also taught many college classes, but I can’t do that without enough well-prepared high school students.
I hope we aren’t spending Hoosier tax dollars just to benefit students and employers in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and in other states. I also know I can’t teach anything to anybody in an empty college classroom.
