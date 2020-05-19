Teenagers have the ability to consider what adults say and still think for themselves. But like their younger siblings, they need adults’ help, preferably from Mom and Dad. I didn’t learn that by reading about teenagers. I learned it from personal experience, by observing and teaching them in high school classrooms for more than 40 years.
Licensed teachers are not the only adults teaching our kids. Depending on the situation, any adult can teach them, even if they don’t realize that they’re teaching them. They may not understand how they teach them, how much they teach them or even what they teach them. But they still teach them.
That can happen whenever an adult interacts with any child, but teenagers may learn the most from adults. They are adolescents, almost adults. What they learn from adults helps them define their future role as adults themselves.
The adults who should teach them the best don’t do it in school. They teach them at home or anywhere else where parents and their children spend time together. No one can teach a child of any age better than Mom and Dad.
That should reassure me, but it doesn’t. It concerns me. What is supposed to happen at home doesn’t always happen there. There are some parents who feel that their responsibility to educate their children ends at the school house door. Those parents are seriously misinformed.
I am a teacher, but I can’t teach anyone’s children without help. And neither I nor any other teacher can teach them everything they need to learn. We teachers may be experts on a few things, but we are by no means experts on everything a child needs to learn.
I don’t think that any adult is. However, parents should know their own children better than their teachers or other adults. If they don’t, something is wrong with their parenting skills. Learning how our own children learn is the first step.
Psychologists identify three types of learning, called “domains.” The cognitive domain is based on facts and how we use them. It covers what we learn in traditional classrooms. The psychomotor domain is based on physical skills. It covers the learning that occurs in gymnasiums and vocational training laboratories.
The affective domain is where parents can teach their children much more effectively than their teachers or other adults, whatever their occupations. Affective learning is based on our emotions, on how we experience and process them. It teaches us to identify them, to determine what they mean and to understand how they affect us.
This is the domain where Mom and Dad can help their children learn what’s right and what’s wrong, what’s good and what’s bad, what’s wise and what’s unwise. The affective domain teaches things that are much more important than the cognitive and psychomotor domains do. If parents don’t guide their children here, someone else will. But can they do it as well?
No experienced teacher would say that they do. How careful are parents who leave their child alone at a weekend ball game while they go elsewhere? How conscientious are parents who ignore their child’s low grade until it’s already a “D” or an “F”? How responsible are parents who overlook signs of misbehavior until their child is suspended? What do parents teach the child by not paying attention?
Throughout my teaching career, I introduced myself on “Parents’ Night” by saying: “Welcome! I sincerely appreciate your visit. I am happy to meet you, but you aren’t the parents that I really need to meet. Sadly, they aren’t here.”
