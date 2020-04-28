“Your right to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose, and my right to swing mine ends at the tip of yours.” My high school history teacher told us that, and nobody challenged him, because he was right!
He taught us that we live in an interdependent community where each person’s decisions and actions affect others. That was more than 50 years ago, but I still think that he was right. A lifetime of experience as a teacher myself has reinforced my belief. For more than 30 years, I have taught my own history students how we depend on each other to live as successfully as possible.
Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, a frequent contributor to the Kokomo Tribune, made the same point when he described the Hoosiers who protested in front of the Governor’s residence on April 18. Did they have a right to express their opinions? Of course! Should they have exercised that right when and where they did? Certainly not!
Mr. Shabazz was quite correct when he insisted that they violated the rights of others, because they protested in a way that jeopardized everyone’s health and safety. Those protesters were not blazing a new trail. They were following the same old path that dissenters always follow.
During the demonstrations against the Vietnam War, for example, I asked my students if they would risk their own lives to support the demonstrators. None of them said yes. The French philosopher Voltaire, who helped to cause a revolution that would destroy a monarchy and create a democracy, did write that he would risk his life to protect another person’s freedom of expression: “I may disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
Although I strongly agree with Voltaire, I am also convinced that history leads us to the inescapable conclusion that both conflict and compromise are absolutely essential to human progress. We might call this the Age of Continuing Conflict and Enduring Gridlock.
Unless each side sacrifices something it wants and gets something it wants more, permanent compromise is rare and the conflict eventually continues. Compromise is a tool that can make the difference between self government and selfish government. Reason and mutual tolerance help us to use that tool effectively to fulfill our “tribal” needs.
My old history teacher’s lesson is always useful, because we are basically tribal creatures. That means we must live and work together for our common tribal needs. Abraham Maslow, perhaps the leading motivational psychologist of the 20th century, organized our needs into a five-level pyramid. Success at each level requires a different type of interaction, but we still remain one tribe.
So swing your fist whenever and wherever you want, but don’t touch my nose! Your legitimate rights may interfere with my equally legitimate rights. At the risk of excessively repeating my arguments in previous columns, enduring resolutions to serious conflicts seldom occur without compromise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.