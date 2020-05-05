Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered flags lowered to half-staff Friday to honor two correctional officers who died of COVID-19.
Gary Weinke, 67, a Wabash Valley Correctional Center employee since 2007, and Francine Earls, 56, an officer at the Indiana Women’s Prison since 2018, both died on April 25 of the virus that has turned homes into cells, with far too many in solitary confinement. We have shut down schools, theaters, restaurants, gyms — places where people are in close contact with each other.
Except, that is, prisons. There, inmates and guards remain in close quarters that can be death sentences. Masks, sanitizers and disinfectants are not failsafe with a virus that lingers in the air or on surfaces for hours, even days.
As of Thursday, the Indiana Department of Correction reported that, in addition to the deaths of Weinke and Earls, 176 staff members have tested positive. Among inmates, there are seven confirmed deaths, with two additional fatalities probably caused by the virus. Another 346 have tested positive for the virus.
Pushed by advocates to release some inmates, including those whose sentences are nearing completion, Holcomb and legislative leaders instead deferred to judges to review cases.
Ken Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana which has filed freedom of information requests into the state’s COVID-19 response in prisons, said he’s unaware of any inmates ordered paroled by judges so far.
The DOC has moved some at-risk male inmates to quarantine them, ramped up testing, and even called in the Indiana National Guard to assist at the Westville Correctional Facility, where two inmates have died, with 45 staff and 150 inmates infected.
The problem, Falk said, is that the social distancing “simply can’t be done in most prisons.”
“The DOC has a tough time of it. They can’t open up the back doors of the prisons to let people out, but yet they’re having to deal with this population which is very tightly compressed,” he said. “And as the deaths of prison guards made clear, there’s a real risk to everyone. Those people are going in and out of the institutions. They’re going home. They’re going shopping and it’s extremely dangerous … The DOC is trying, but the underlying reality is it’s a losing battle once COVID enters the prison, which is almost inevitable.”
Kelsey Kauffman, who ran a college program in the Indiana Women’s Prison from 2012 to 2017 and was a correctional officer in a Connecticut women’s prison in the 1970s, is among those pushing Holcomb to do more. On March 6, she and 101 others signed a letter to Holcomb asking the state to identify the elderly and infirm most at risk in the prisons who could be reviewed for possible furloughs.
On March 24 and again on April 1, she and Michelle Daniel of ConstructingOurFuture.org sent detailed plans on steps the state could take — from hazard pay for guards to reducing the prison population by 21% by releasing those who have served at least half their sentences with less than a year remaining.
In recent weeks, Kauffman emailed women at the prison to offer help finding attorneys to seek health-related releases. One, Sarah “Cindy” White, responded she has tested positive for COVID19.
“I am very scared,” White wrote. “… I can’t remember being this sick.”
Many people won’t care. They will look at the life sentence she received in 1976 for setting a fire that killed six and say this is justice. They won’t know about White’s story of being abused first by her father and then by the foster parents who died in that fire. And they won’t care that White has grown into a woman loved by others, and whose age and health made her a coronavirus target.
“One of things we’ve done in mass incarceration is deliberately dehumanize the people that we put into our prisons,” Kauffman said. “The women that I knew in the Indiana Women’s Prison are among those people that I care about most in the world. They’re just as warm and human and fallible and all those other kinds of things that you want to say about people … The Cindy White of 2020 is warm and gracious and loving and funny and just totally lovable. Whatever she may have done almost 50 years ago doesn’t in any way lessen her as a human being in my eyes.”
So today I’ll remember Gary Weinke and Francine Earles. But I’ll also remember the people who died, or are now threatened with death, not for their crimes but because the same virus that killed the correctional officers claimed them.
