In every horror movie there is that moment when someone opens the door.
They know that people have been killed. They feel hunted. They feel desperate.
It’s quiet outside.
Maybe they can race for the car. Maybe they can get help.
They open the door.
Maybe nothing is on the other side, and they escape. Better yet, maybe help is coming, a rescue.
But maybe the monster is there.
We are now in that movie. Too many of us will be the extras, the expendable actors who are victims; very few of us will be the heroes, the ones who not only escape but save the world.
We are faced with the horror-movie decision: Do we open the door?
Do we open the door knowing that more people will be killed by the monster, COVID-19, if we do? Do we keep the door shut, knowing the monster has us under siege?
As of Thursday morning, April 23, there were more than 835,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and more than 42,000 deaths. In Indiana, there were more than 13,000 positive cases and 706 deaths. And those are only the ones we know about, as many more cases have gone untested.
But we also learned the nation is in the steepest economic downturn since the Great Depression. About 26.5 million people nationwide, and about 515,000 in Indiana, have filed jobless claims in recent weeks.
Unlike the depression that started in 1929, this downturn is the result of government efforts to save lives. With the virus spreading from person-to-person and no vaccine yet available, businesses were ordered closed with only workers deemed essential still on the job.
On March 23, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his first stay-at-home order, which was to expire April 7. It’s now been extended to May 1. Last week, he said the state is eyeing “phase one” of a reopening, and sought input from both medical experts and industries about how to proceed.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce weighed in with a survey of 1,400 business leaders that showed the deep fear that their companies will be casualties of the pandemic. Asked to rank the impact of coronavirus on their business on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 the worst, 24% said 10. And 67% ranked it from 7 through 10.
Asked when the state should reopen businesses however, there is trepidation as 33% opted for “after May 1” but an identical number wanted to wait until more testing has taken place. Currently, Indiana has tested only about 72,000, and is nowhere near reaching the goal of 6,300 people per day.
The economy may reopen but some doors never will. Retailers and restaurants, from iconic brands to mom-and-pop diners, will vanish. Even as I sympathize with the owner of a small business that will go bankrupt if they can’t open soon, I’d like to hear from the workers. Are they willing to risk their health to return to the job? There’s a reason the Indiana Chamber wants Holcomb to declare businesses immune from lawsuits if employees return only to get sick.
Holcomb, in making his decision, can’t look to President Trump for advice. The president has attacked governors who have shut down, even as his own administration called for the social distancing that necessitates it. And he’s backstabbed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for reopening too soon. Because whatever decision a governor makes, Trump wants to inoculate himself from any fall out.
Holcomb has repeatedly said he will follow expert advice and pay attention to the numbers. Keeping the door closed has meant fewer fatalities but more unemployed. We know we have to open it someday, but when and how? Holcomb has said reopening will not mean business as usual, that masks will be the fashion accessory of choice and distancing will continue. But will that be enough protection enough? Would you be comfortable turning the knob knowing at least some will die?
Soon, we will find out if the monster — which won’t have gone away — is at least manageable or if, like in the horror movie, was just waiting for us to make a mistake.
Soon, Holcomb has to decide whether to open the door.
