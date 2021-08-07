There’s a saying, “If I had only followed my first mind.”
Do you ever talk to yourself? Of course, the next question I must ask is, “Do you answer yourself?”
What is that little intuition that tells us whether to go right or left? To enter a room or not? To engage in a situation or not? How is it that a person can discern from good and evil?
God blesses us with gifts of the Holy Spirit and the gift of discernment is one of them. Pastor and entrepreneur Jeff Carver explained the spiritual gift of discernment, or "distinguishing between spirits."
"It describes being able to distinguish, discern, judge or appraise a person, statement, situation, or environment," he said.
Writer Karen Young explained the feeling in a blog entitled "Being Human."
"You know the feeling," she wrote. "It’s a ‘knowing’ or at the very least a gentle persuasion that something is off, or awesome, or needs our attention. It’s subtle and doesn’t clamor for attention, which is why it’s easily missed. It’s intuition, and like most things that speak with a quiet voice, if we listen the potential is life-changing.”
When we consult the scripture, Jesus told us to expect these gifts when we seek them.
"The Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.”(St. John 14:26)
Spend time speaking “in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord; Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Ephesians 5:19-20)
Scripture shows us there is power in our words. We must speak life to ourselves.
"Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof." (Proverbs 18:21)
In whatever project, relationship or situation we are involved, we should always spend quality time seeking the will of God through the Holy Spirit so you will discern what’s going on. Why should we go in blind when we can have his guiding hand at our backs?
“When he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.” (St John 16:13)
Be prayerful your first mind is that which is in Christ Jesus.
Just like we talked about speaking life to ourselves, we also should be speaking promotion in life, “calling those things which be not as though they were.” (Romans 4:17)
Talk with God through the Holy Spirit: “Lord, continue granting me the power of discernment in any situation.” Whenever you're feeling unsure, decare to yourself, “I am God’s child, I am created in the image of God, and God really loves me!”
Returning to Young's blog on intuition, she said that intuition exists in all of us, whether we acknowledge it or not. This sentiment stands in scripture: “Your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God.” (1 Corinthians 6:19)
Listen with your heart for the still, small voice of God referenced in 1 Kings 19:12.
Let your first mind always believe the promises of God. “For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God.” (2 Corinthians 1:20)
Then follow your first mind!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship this week, and families matter. Dr. Carson can be reached at refreshingcoach@gmail.com.
