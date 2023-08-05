Thanks to Mr. Vince Jaenicke and Ms. Theresa L. Forte for sharing!
A team is a group of people who come together to achieve a common goal. A team player is someone invested in doing their best for their team’s success.
An astute team leader is always very concerned with the development of every member of the team. Every member of the team is always needs to develop and become better.
I am blessed and honored to be a member of a number of wonderful teams.
Seasoned Career Services Professional Jennifer Herrity shared, “A team player is someone who actively contributes to their group in order to complete tasks, meet goals or manage projects. Team players actively listen to their coworkers, respect ideas, and aim to improve the product or process at hand. Team players understand that their team’s success is their own success, and they share responsibility when their team experiences difficulties along the way.”
Being a great team player is maintaining the attitude, “I’ll share the very best of who I am with my team members very best so together our team will be our very best!”
Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church’s pastor, the Rev. William L. Gary, concerning being a team player shared, “Being a team member is a ‘we’ thing!”
King Solomon shared, “It’s better to have a partner than go it alone. Share the work, share the wealth. And if one falls down, the other helps, But if there’s no one to help, tough!” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10.)
He also shared, “You use steel to sharpen steel, and one friend sharpens another.” (Proverbs 27:17.)
The Apostle Paul, concerning a team being like the composition of one’s body, shared, “There should be no division in the body, but that its parts should have equal concern for each other. If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it.” (1 Corinthians 12:25-26.)
Chief of Howard County Community Supervision, Dustin DeLong, concerning being a team player, shared, “Without participation there is no engagement.”
Being a team player means being an active member of the team.
I hear Evangelist Cathy declaring, “Team players are always concerned with the welfare of their other team members. Always helping their members be better, a team player is ultimately concerned with what they can do to help the team reach its goals and make the team great!”
Being a team player means each team member understands they must do their part in order for the team to be effective and succeed. A team player will declare, “One person cannot do it all in order for our team to succeed.” It’s believed teamwork is important because the things the team is trying to accomplish is bigger than the individual team member.
An effective team needs genuine buy-in from every individual member. It’s wonderful when a team works together. It takes every member doing their part and playing their role to succeed. Team players work together and get things done. They rely on one another.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
